The Nvidia Killer GPU from AMD may already be in America for validation

AMD’s highly anticipated graphics card “Nvidia Killer”, also known as “Big Navi”, is expected to be launched in 2020, following statements by CEO Lisa Su. Backing up that claim are new rumors about its capabilities, as well as the suggestion that it has already reached US partners and is currently being tested to test how fast it is.

AMD’s RX 5000 Navi series got off to a good start, with competitive mid-market and budget segments of the market, but with the RX 5700 XT only comparable to AMD’s latest high-end card, the short-lived Radeon VII, fans have been waiting on something more impressive. For months rumors circulated about an internal GPU that could match the best of Nvidia, and that trick has become a torrent in recent weeks. After Lisa Su’s recognition of the existence of Big Navi, we now hear many exciting things.

The last rumor is that the map has come to the US coast for validation – an important step that must be taken before the map is released to the public. With plans to debut the card later this year, perhaps during the Computex show mid-year, that is exciting news. After rumors that the Navi 21 (Big Navi) GPU is twice the size of a Navi 10 GPU (the same used in the RX 5700 XT and 5700), it is also reported by posters on the ChipHell forums (via Guru3D) Navi 21 could have 80 units of account, double the Navi 10.

If that turns out to be true, it would suggest one of two things: AMD’s new RDNA architecture has finally allowed it to exceed the limit of 40 units of account for graphic Core Next cards (all for Navi), or that it is a few Navi 10s used by something like the Infinity Fabric that we have seen on its Zen 2 CPUs. Given that AMD has previously doubled GPUs on high-end graphics cards, such as the 295 × 2, that is not an impossibility.

In both cases, such a card would have more transistors and more GPU processing cores than an Nvidia 2080 Ti. That may not mean more performance, but it must at least be comparable.

Guru3D also reports that the Navi 21 GPU will also include native ray tracking acceleration. Given that the next generation PS5 and Xbox series X consoles are planned to support ray tracing on AMD hardware, this may come as no surprise. However, it is not yet clear how AMD will implement this; whether it will try to support the type of ray tracing that is enabled in games such as Metro: Exodus and Control, or whether it wants to defend its own, more open standard, as used in the Crytek Neon Noir demo, which can also work on standard calculation GPUs without hardware acceleration.

What we cannot expect is that Big Navi will become a wide range of products, as recent rumors based on EEC applications suggested. Although it is true that GPU company AFOX has registered product names for RX 5950 XT, 5950, 5900 and 5800 XT cards with the EEC, it did so without insisting on AMD. This was a preventive bet by AFOX to get ahead, as Igor’s Lab indicates. AFOX also does not currently sell any current AMD GPUs, so it is possible that even protected with these names, it may not be able to sell such a thing if and when it becomes available.

Despite that hiccup, the rumor mill spits out many exciting reports about AMD’s first high-end GPU in more than two years. This raises the question of how well one of these will respond to the new generation of Ampere GPUs from Nvidia, which are also reported to be launched in 2020. But even if Nvidia makes a further leap with Ampere and even overshadows the performance of Big Navi, increased competition is good for graphic card buyers. We have seen that Nvidia repeatedly lowered prices and introduced new cards (specifically Super variants) to prevent the AMD launches. A capable Big Navi debut later this year could make something even more impressive.

Recommendations from the editors