The number of TV bananas is growing, says the network boss

Loading...

PASADENA, California – The mass of television series consists of “bananas,” said the TV director who has been watching growth closely.

An estimated number of all scripted programs available to viewers exceeded 500 for the first time, said John Landgraf, head of FX Networks. He is credited with coming up with the phrase “peak TV” and has regularly warned that more is no better.

There were 532 scripted drama and comedy series on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in 2019, an increase of 7 percent over 2018, Landgraf told a TV critic on Thursday. When FX started its tracking in 2010, there were 216 shows, with streaming services responsible for the lion’s share of growth.

“There is too much story. There is too much story,” Landgraf said in 2018. That leads to the “inability to surprise the public, to offer something that seems really new, really new.”

With streaming wars in the making, “we expect the total to probably increase this year. Those are just bananas, right?” Landgraf said Thursday and called it “a crazy race to keep such a huge conveyor of content running.”

FX has released itself from the competition, he said. The channel, home to award-winning series, including “American Horror Story” and “Atlanta”, continues to “follow the opposite approach and focuses on finding, producing and launching the best possible shows at the same time”.

But Landgraf and FX are not removed from streaming, which has exploded as newcomers including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and more to try to compete with established Netflix and Amazon.

On March 2, the FX will be launched on the Hulu streaming hub, with most current and past seasons of the original FX series and the exclusive rate including “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. The hub is available for 30 million Hulu subscribers.

The FX-Hulu crossover is the result of Disney’s acquisition of much of the 21st Century Fox, including FX Networks, and a deal to buy the part of Hulu that it had no control over. Streaming home helps ensure the future of FX, Landgraf said.

“Without launching FX on Hulu, in addition to maintaining our existing channels, we could not continue to expand our brand and make enough quality changes to remain relevant to consumers in the streaming era,” said Landgraf, who Disney and Hulu warmly praised “for everything they did to stimulate FX.”

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press