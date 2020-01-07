The number of spectators in the ATP Cup agree

Loading...

Sydney’s total number of 43,000 over four days will slightly exceed that of Sydney International last year, which attracted a total of almost 55,000 fans through its hubs.

Loading

Brisbane was spoiled for choice in the first week of the tournament: Australian stars Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios competed with Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic, French flair king Gael Monfils, Greek young star Stefanos Tsitsipas and contested German star Alexander Zverev on.

While this makes the increase in visitors somewhat less surprising, the opposite can be said for Sydney.

Omitting Roger Federer and Andy Murray from the first week of action dampened the show’s star power, but participation in the corresponding Sydney International tournament was still incomplete at this time last year.

Sales in Perth fell, but this was to be expected as Roger Federer and Serena Williams were at the Hopman Cup in the west of the country at this time last year.

Tickets are also scarce for the final, which starts on Thursday in the Ken Rosewall Arena and continues until Sunday.

This may be because the tournament clearly means something to the world’s best players.

Djokovic had his heart up his sleeve alongside Viktor Troicki, a childhood friend when he led Serbia to the quarter-finals. Tsitsipas did the same when he played in doubles on Sunday, and the team’s boxing box was busy at quarter-finals.

The way the players reacted to the concept doesn’t surprise British captain Tim Henman.

“I mean, I would be surprised if it were different,” said Henman after Britain’s 3-0 win over Moldova on Tuesday.

“They have the best players in the world and are in the run-up to the Australian Open in Australia.

“Huge prize money, huge points. It’s the perfect scenario.

“So if it wasn’t 100% intense and competitive, something is wrong with these individuals.

“I think it was a great event. There are definitely areas that need improvement. But you know so far, so well.”

The presence of Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios supported the visitor numbers in Brisbane

And despite players’ concerns about the possible threat that Rauch could pose to their health at the Australian Open, the haze hasn’t stopped fans from collecting tickets.

The presale for the crown jewel of the Australian tennis summer is already underway, fueled by the status of the female superstar Ash Barty and the strong performances of de Minaur and Kyrgios in the last week.

Australia was the first team to qualify for the finals in the first two games after beating Germany and Greece. However, the quarter-final opponent will be decided on Tuesday evening by the duel between Bulgaria and Belgium.

One possibility is a showdown with Britain, which was at the top of Group C before the Bulgaria-Belgium clash.

A tie between Australia and the UK would put Alex de Minaur against the British Dan Evans, who is in great shape after defeating World Champion David Goffin in 11th place on Sunday and beating Moldova’s Radu Albot 3-0. Draw on Tuesday.

“The challenge (for Evans) is to do this throughout the game, throughout the tournament, and throughout the year,” said Henman.

“It’s not always easy and I think the main focus for him is on the mental side of things and playing everything point by point to structure the points so that he can be aggressive. He did a great job . ” here and I really hope that it will be the catalyst for bigger and better things to come. “

A collision between Australia and Britain would also play Henman against the old enemy Lleyton Hewitt in the Captain’s Cup.

“It would be a lot of fun if that were the case,” said Henman when asked about a possible clash with Australia.

Loading

“Of course I have a lot of history with Lleyton and everyone knows the Australian team well.

“It would be a big challenge. But we would love this opportunity because it would mean that we got through our group.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading