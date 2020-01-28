The number of people killed by the Wuhan coronavirus exceeds 100 if the infection rate increases

By James Griffiths, CNN

(CNN) – Hong Kong announced on Tuesday that it would shut down many of its mainland border crossings to curb the Wuhan corona virus as the death toll after the outbreak in over 4,500 mainland Chinese cases exceeded 100 ,

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the semi-autonomous Chinese city, said at a press conference that the closure was “temporary,” adding that the number of tourist visas received from mainland China is being reduced and inbound flights from the mainland will be halved.

Authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak, previously said an additional 1,300 cases had been confirmed, increasing the total in the region to over 2,700. Most of them are still in the hospital, with more than 125 in critical condition. Between Sunday and Monday, the number of reported cases in mainland China rose 65% from around 2,700 to over 4,500.

Elsewhere in China, cases have been confirmed in all provinces and territories, except Tibet, where this week announced the permanent closure of all tourist attractions and a mandatory two-week quarantine for all travelers to the region.

The move to close Hong Kong is due to strong pressure from lawmakers and medical unions, one of whom had threatened to strike if the border was not closed.

On Monday, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a level 3 warning, warning of “all non-essential trips to China” – the highest warning on a 1 to 3 scale.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can spread from person to person,” warned the CDC in a statement, “that there is limited access to adequate medical care in the affected areas Care there. “

Worldwide concern

More than a dozen countries around the world have confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus as the authorities have trouble stopping its spread.

Across Asia, numerous countries have carried out additional airport controls and warned citizens not to travel to China. In northern China, neighboring Mongolia imposed strict border controls on travelers entering the country, whereas Hong Kong previously banished all visitors from Wuhan.

Indonesia and the Philippines have introduced additional restrictions on Chinese tourists, while Japan has improved its response to allow the authorities to “force suspicious cases of hospitalization and testing”.

At a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, China’s ambassador to the United Nations said the country “has the full capacity and confidence to win the battle against the epidemic”.

“China has put people’s interests first and has taken swift and determined measures to establish a nationwide prevention and control mechanism,” said Ambassador Zhang Jun.

“China has worked with the international community in a spirit of openness, transparency and scientific coordination. With a great sense of responsibility, China is doing everything possible to curb the spread of diseases and save lives. Now is a crucial moment and China has the full capacity and that Confidence in winning the fight against the epidemic. “

Around 60 million people were restricted in Hubei, and almost all movements in and out of Wuhan itself were stopped and much of the city was closed.

Officials have also stopped trading wildlife after the Wuhan coronavirus has been linked to a fish market selling exotic live mammals, including bats and civets, previously linked to the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Rapid spread

The first cases of coronavirus were found in Wuhan in mid-December. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has increased tenfold and infections have been reported worldwide.

Wuhan hospitals are already overwhelmed and hundreds of rescue workers have been deployed to the city to help. Two new hospitals are being built on the outskirts of the city and are expected to be operational next week.

Officials from Wuhan and Hubei have been criticized for apparently downplaying the risk of the virus in the first few weeks of the outbreak. Crisis management shifted noticeably when the national government intervened on January 22.

Despite the tremendous effort – and potential social and economic costs – to effectively quarantine Hubei, it seems too late to stop the virus from spreading. By the time Wuhan launched a basic screening of travelers leaving the city, the virus had been reported in Japan, Thailand, and South Korea and spread across most of the rest of China.

Part of the problem, according to China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei, is that the virus can apparently spread before symptoms appear.

“That means the infection is far more contagious than originally thought,” said William Schaffner, longtime advisor to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to CNN. “This is worse than we expected.”

While the current outbreak does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, which killed over 700 people worldwide, it may spread faster. This could be because China and the world are more contagious than in 2003.

In mid-March 2003, about a month after the World Health Organization (WHO) was informed about SARS by the Chinese authorities and three months after the first cases were discovered in China, the number of confirmed cases worldwide was approximately 3,200 159 confirmed deaths ,

Growing fears in Hong Kong

Fear of the virus spreading has called for more action in several countries and areas, not least in Hong Kong, where memories of SARS are still deeply rooted.

Lam announced that until Thursday at midnight in Hong Kong, the number of buses arriving from the mainland would be reduced and cross-border bus services on the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macau Bridge would be suspended. All cross-border ferry connections will also be discontinued.

Operations at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, which operates high-speed trains to the mainland, are discontinued. Passenger traffic is temporarily suspended at the Hung Hom, Sha Tau Kok and Man Kam To border crossings.

In addition to closing many of its borders with China, the city government announced that government employees would be encouraged to work from home when the New Year holidays ended on Wednesday. The directive, which excluded rescue workers and people working for essential public services, urged the private sector to enforce similar regulations.

The comprehensive measures follow the demands of one of the city’s leading health experts for “substantial draconian measures” to restrict population mobility in order to contain the virus. At a press conference on Monday, Gabriel Leung, chair of public health medicine at the University of Hong Kong, warned that the number of cases could potentially double every six days if the government did not take decisive action.

“This epidemic is growing fairly quickly and is accelerating,” said Leung, who is also the founding director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control in Hong Kong. He predicted that the actual number of cases, including those that incubate the virus but show no symptoms, could be ten times the reported number.

The Leung team modeled two scenarios – one with and one without a population quarantine in Wuhan – but found more or less identical results because the virus has already spread to other large population centers in China that could soon identify their own self-sustaining epidemic ,

Leung said the results had hit the team so much that there was a need to alert the authorities and the public and predict peak cases between April and May.

He added that people need to prepare for a potential global pandemic – though “no certainty of any kind … we need to be better prepared,” he said.

