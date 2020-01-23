The number of people killed by the Wuhan corona virus increases as the city imposes a traffic block

Originally published: 22 JAN 20 00:12 ET

Updated: 22 JAN 20 20:11 ET

By James Griffiths, Nectar Gan, Tara John and Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN) – Wuhan corona virus death toll has increased to 17 as dozens of other cases have been reported across China and even in the western United States that have raised concerns about a possible pandemic.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, announced on Wednesday that it would “temporarily” close its airport and train stations for departing passengers. All public transport services are also being discontinued as the authorities attempt to contain the virus.

The city will be closed after an announcement by the city’s Coronavirus Command Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Chinese health officials said at least 547 mainland cases have been confirmed, with eight new deaths linked to the virus in Hubei, a province in central China whose capital is Wuhan. Cases have also been confirmed in the Chinese territory of Macau and the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Outside of China, officials in Washington State confirmed the first case on U.S. soil on Tuesday. The patient is a 30-year-old male who is being watched at Provetty’s Regional Medical Center Everett, Washington Health Minister John Wiesman said at a press conference Wednesday.

Health officials have reviewed the patient’s travel history, said Dr. Chris Spitters, Acting Health Officer of the Snohomish Health District, on the patient’s contact exam. “At least 16 close contacts are currently known,” said Spitters. “The local health authorities contacted them yesterday and continue to do so today.”

Spitters said, “The risk to the general public remains low and the public health system and our health partners are working quickly and collectively to address this situation.”

Cases have also been reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan, and suspected cases have been discovered in Australia.

A total of 555 cases have been confirmed worldwide since the outbreak in mid-December.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified the virus as an “emergency for public health of international interest”, which could deserve a coordinated global response.

The organization’s emergency committee met in Geneva on Wednesday, but decided that more information was needed to explain the status of the outbreak and what recommendations should be made in this regard. The matter is expected to be taken up again on Thursday.

China announced on Tuesday that it will introduce Class A prevention and control measures, typically used in severe outbreaks such as plague and cholera. This means that health officials are given extensive powers to cordon off affected areas and quarantine patients. China already used such measures in 2009 to combat an H1N1 outbreak and introduced mandatory quarantine for anyone who had “close contact” with an infected person, including foreigners who came to the country from areas where H1N1 Outbreaks had been reported.

Li Bin, China’s national health commissioner, said officials knew about 2,200 cases of “close contact” with known virus carriers. Regarding suspected cases, 715 patients were discharged, while more than 300 patients are under medical supervision.

The disease is transmitted primarily “through the respiratory tract,” Li said, adding that “there is a possibility of a virus mutation and further spread of the disease.”

While there are indications that the Chinese authorities are willing to tighten travel controls – including an order that all trips to Wuhan be canceled and refunded – it remains to be seen whether the virus that has already infected around one Dozen locations have been reported, can be cleaned up before the travel period of the new lunar year really begins.

During the four-week period that began in mid-January and continues until February, hundreds of millions of people will travel through China and overseas each year. Many travel by train or plane, which increases the risk of infection because they come into close contact with other travelers.

What we know about the virus

The coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was first identified in Wuhan in mid-December, belongs to the same infection family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS).

Corona viruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market selling seafood and live animals, including wildlife. SARS was previously associated with similar markets, particularly the sale of civet cats, a delicacy in some parts of China.

Li, the Chinese health official, said Wednesday that Wuhan and Hubei provincial authorities should tighten regulation of farmers’ markets and wildlife. He also urged the public to avoid crowds and minimize large gatherings.

Chinese health officials said the virus’s transmission from person to person has been confirmed, increasing the likelihood of it spreading. In one case, 14 doctors and nurses who operated on a patient who was not infected with the virus were infected with it, which indicates that it is relatively easy to spread.

On Wednesday, people were seen at a train station trying to get tickets to leave Wuhan.

The true extent of the virus is unclear, and official numbers can be underestimated. According to a study by British researchers, the number of people infected in Wuhan alone – based on the spread of the virus in a relatively short time overseas – should be around 1,700.

So far, however, the number of deaths has been relatively low and almost all of them were elderly people with pre-existing diseases: Of the more than 400 confirmed cases in China, nine have been reported, or 2.25%. For comparison: SARS had a mortality rate of around 10% and was even more deadly among vulnerable groups.

Worldwide effort

Since cases and suspected cases have already been reported all over Asia and now in the USA and Australia, measures to contain them are being taken in many traffic hubs.

Wuhan alone has connections to more than 60 overseas destinations through its international airport, while there are hundreds of other cases in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Airports across Asia have stepped up temperature monitoring of incoming passengers, as have multiple hubs in the United States, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials posted signs in the international arrivals area instructing travelers from Wuhan to look for signs of the virus. The centers for disease control and prevention began on January 14 to put the sign in English and Chinese, an airport spokesman said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement that it is closely monitoring developments and is actively working with the WHO Secretariat, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the CDC.

However, with all signs that the virus has a relatively slow incubation period, these efforts may not be enough to stop it from spreading.

“You cannot absolutely prevent entry into a country like this. The incubation period is probably a week,” said Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy on Tuesday. “It’s about identifying those at high risk and ensuring that people at high risk know about it and know how to get medical help.”

A patient in South Korea expressed concern about how difficult it is to identify people infected with the virus, even if they have some symptoms. There she told the doctors that she had a fever and muscle pain on Saturday, and was prescribed a refrigerant by a doctor in Wuhan. before being sent on the way. Later, when she was examined in Seoul, she was confirmed to have had the corona virus.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health are working on a vaccine against the new virus. However, it will take at least a few months for the first phase of clinical trials to begin and more than a year for a vaccine to be available.

Scientists in Texas, New York, and China are also working on a vaccine, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“The lesson we learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the latest and greatest global health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

