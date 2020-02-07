The number of deaths in the Chinese virus rises to 722 with 34,546 cases

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to adjust its online advertisements and for other purposes. More information or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site means permission.

Loading articles …



from The Associated Press

Posted 7 February 2020 5:01 PM PST

People wear masks, visit a vigilance for the Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, in Hong Kong, Friday, February 7, 2020. The death of a young doctor who was reprimanded for warning about China’s new virus caused a huge Friday of praise for him and anger that communist authorities put politics above public security. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

BEIJING – The death toll in the viral outbreak on mainland China has risen to 722, while new cases have risen to 34,546, the decline is declining compared to previous days.

The ruling Communist Party of China was confronted with public anger and accusation of the death of a doctor threatened by the authorities after trying to raise the alarm about the new corona virus in December.

Meanwhile, cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported 41 new cases on one quarantined ship and declined the other. President Xi Jinping spoke with President Donald Trump and urged the US to respond “fairly” to the outbreak, following complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

The corresponding press

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* back button *}

{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}

{* / forgotPasswordForm *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* name *}

{* e-mail *}

{* Postal Code *}

{* sex *}

{* birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking on Confirm account, I agree with the Rogers Media service conditions and privacy policy.

{* / legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

{* public_profileBlurb *}

Display Name:

{* public_displayName *}

{* public_name *}

{* public_gender *}

{* public_birthdate *}

{* public_emailAddress *}

{* public address *}

{* public_phoneNumber *}

Updating your profile data …

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

An error occurred while updating your data. Please contact us.

Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!

{* loginWidget *}

Or

Welcome back, !

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* mergePassword *}

{* back button *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Confirm the information below before you sign up.

{* # registrationForm_radio_2 *}

{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_password *}

{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}

{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}

{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}

{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to Rogers Media’s terms of service and privacy policy.

{* back button *}

{* createAccountButton *}

{* / registrationForm_radio_2 *}

Check your e-mail for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We have not recognized that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Password has been successfully updated.

{* newPasswordForm *}

{* new password *}

{* newpasswordConfirm *}

{* / newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry, we were unable to verify that email address. Enter your e-mail address below and we will send you another e-mail.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resendVerificationForm *}

You may have created a profile with another Rogers Media brand that can be used to log in to this site.

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* loginWidget *}