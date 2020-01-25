The number of coronavirus deaths rises to 41 as the outbreak spreads to eleven other countries

The number of people killed by the corona virus has increased from 26 the day before to 41 as the outbreak from China has spread to 11 other countries.

China’s National Health Commission reported an increase in the number of people infected to 1,287.

All 41 coronavirus deaths were recorded in China, including 39 in Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak, one in Hebei and one in Heilongjiang.

The virus was also found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France, the United States, Australia and Malaysia.

Health authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

Australia announced its first case of the virus on Saturday – a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week.

He had been to Wuhan and arrived on January 19 with a flight from Guangzhou from China. He is in a stable condition in the hospital.

France said three people had the virus – the first time the disease occurred in Europe.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health officials met on Friday to assess the danger posed by the virus here.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the meeting will ensure that we are fully prepared.

“This is a coordination group that receives the latest information at international level and decides which recommendations are appropriate for our health workers, especially for people at the forefront.

“I know that yesterday the HSE issued guidelines to paramedics, nurses, doctors and others.

“This is something that I think the appropriate response at the moment is to monitor very closely.

“I want to assure the Irish that that’s exactly what the HSE and our authorities here in Ireland are doing.”

meanwhile the BBC reports that a patient in Belfast suspected of having the coronavirus tested negative.

The man who came from China last weekend is said to have come from Wuhan.

The UK Department of Health confirmed that the man did not have the virus and said the “risk to the public remains low”.

The United States reported its second case, which was a Chicago woman in the 1960s who was hospitalized when she returned from China.

Malaysia has also confirmed three cases. The country’s health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the infected people were Chinese nationals who were related to a 66-year-old man who was considered positive for the virus by the Singapore health authorities.

Women on the street in Hong Kong wear surgical masks Image: SOPA Images / SIPA USA / PA Images

Mr Dzulkefly said the people were the man’s 65-year-old wife and his two grandchildren, aged 11 and 12.

Liang Wudong, a 62-year-old doctor from Hubei Xinhua Hospital who died at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the virus, according to the China Global Television Network.

It is unclear whether his death was counted in the official toll of 41.

The transport was stopped in Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants from which the outbreak started and in 12 other cities in the central province of Hubei.

The unprecedented ban prevented 36 million people from traveling when China’s most festive holiday, the Lunar New Year, started on Saturday and the authorities canceled a number of events.

Airports around the world have intensified screening of passengers from China, although some health experts have questioned their effectiveness.

Wuhan hospitals struggled with a flood of patients and inadequate care, while the videos on the Internet showed crowds of chaos as they lined up for research.

Some complained that family members were rejected in hospitals where capacity was underutilized.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere demanded drugs, disinfectants, masks, goggles, coats, and other protective equipment.

Officials are also rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the crisis, which will end on February 3.

A generated image of the coronavirus Image: UK Department of Health & Social Care

The Hubei health agency said on Saturday that 658 medical patients were affected by the virus, 57 of whom were in critical condition.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 63 patients were examined, confirming two cases – both in people who had traveled to Wuhan.

The virus was observed to be a human-to-human transmission, prompting health officials to believe it came from a Wuhan market that was illegally trafficked with wildlife.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus an “emergency in China” this week, but did not declare it to be an international concern.

The virus has raised concerns about the many unknowns surrounding it, how dangerous it is, and how easily it spreads between people.

It can cause pneumonia, which in some cases can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough.

The WHO said most deaths were in older patients, with many having pre-existing conditions.

As China is working to contain the outbreak, some parts of the Great Wall near Beijing and other tourist attractions across the country are being closed, including Shanghai Disneyland.