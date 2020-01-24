The number of Californians moving to Texas is steadily increasing

It was something many people told me when I first moved to Amarillo. A lot of people from California are making their way to Texas. This new study shows that this is actually quite true.

According to the 2019 Texas Reltor’s Texas Relocation Report, more than 86,000 people moved from California to Texas last year. This made it the state with the most residents of the Lone Star State.

The five largest states also include Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New York.

It’s not that hard to imagine. Just visit the Amarillo subreddit and see all the “I’m moving to Amarillo” postings. There is a steady stream of them.

And yes, some of these jobs come from people who moved here from California.

Some news reports point to the cheaper cost of real estate and job opportunities in the state of Texas as the reason for the Cali-Texas exodus.

In the report, you can search for Randall and Potter countries to see where we end up in the report. The interesting thing is that most people left Potter to Randall and Randall to Lubbock County.

Check out the report and let’s try to be kind to our new neighbors.