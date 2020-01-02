The nuggets need to treat Michael Porter Jr. as if he were untouchable

Loading...

November 5, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; The Denver Nuggets beat Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Miami Heat at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

From the moment the Denver Nuggets called Michael Porter's name on draft night, it was determined that his path to NBA stardom would be unconventional.

Porter stayed out of his rookie season as a precaution, given his history of injuries. Denver drew up a plan that allowed Porter Jr. to rehabilitate during his "rookie" season, allowing him to participate in the 2019-20 season.

Porter did not receive game time this year as Nuggets head coach Michael Malone chose to run with veterans Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig. That said, as the season progresses, Porter has slowly gained the confidence of coach Malone, which has resulted in an increase in playing time for the striker.

MPJ played in 9 games during November, with an average of 7.7 minutes of game time.

Malone has continued to play Porter in December, and the rookie has seen his average minute jump for a minute.

Porter Jr. recorded 11 minutes in the Nuggets 111-105 victory over the New York Knicks, and took full advantage of his opportunity, recording nine points, catching eight rebounds and recording a block and two assists.

While the sample size has been small, it is clear that Porter Jr. has the intangibles to be an elite player in the NBA.

That said, the Nuggets are in a difficult situation because MPJ needs a constant career to develop, but Denver does not have the luxury of devoting minutes to player development, given their championship aspirations.

With that, the Nuggets must find a way to incorporate Porter into full-time rotation.

MPJ has the skill set to be the best player in the Nuggets potentially, but to get there, he needs to play every night.

Denver seems to have played a role for Porter, and after Sunday's victory over New York, coach Malone praised the rookie.

"If you look at it, (Porter) played 11 minutes and had nine points and eight rebounds," Malone explained through TJ McBride of Mile High Sports. "It was perfect? No way. Did you make a mistake here or there? Yes. We know that this will happen, but that going out and playing significant minutes in a closed game will only help your confidence and, with the experience of being the best teacher, will allow you to develop faster because you are playing key minutes.

"And again, I thought it had a big impact on tonight's game, which is great to watch."

ESPN recently reported that Porter is "untouchable" in commercial scenarios, as it should be.

Denver would be ridiculous to exchange Porter, but the Nuggets must start treating him as if he were untouchable.

Given the inconsistencies of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray this season, the Nuggets need a third team member to help propel things, and that person could be Porter.

The Nuggets have always needed a third player to complement Jokic and Murray, and Porter could be that guy. It's time for Denver to release the rope, so we can see what MPJ can do.

