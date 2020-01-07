The nuclear power of Iran, the clouds of smoke of Australia and more news

Loading...

Iran is causing a nuclear upheaval and Australia can tolerate dangerous thunderclouds

How close is Iran to a nuclear weapon? This is what we know

Iran has stated that they will no longer adhere to most of the restrictions of the 2015 nuclear deal milestone, but does that mean they are about to build nuclear weapons? Probably not, but they are closer than they have been in the last five years. Experts say it would take at least a year for Iran to return to where they were before the 2015 deal, and in all likelihood it would take considerably longer.

Watch the forest fires in Australia produce huge smoky storm clouds

The forest fires currently tearing through Australia are catastrophic, but they do more than just burn land: they produce pyrocumulonimbus clouds. These ominous clouds carry embers and smoke miles away from the fires, and also produce lightning that can hit dry vegetation and start more fires.

That is the number of Amber Alerts that was sent in 2018. The cases concerned 203 children; 34 of these have been restored based on an Amber Alert tip. Since it started in 1996, the return of 967 children has been added to the program. But now more warnings are being introduced, such as Blue, Silver and Camo, which demand attention for everything from lost elderly people to missing military veterans. It raises the question: is it really a good idea to send so many alarming messages to the public?

WIRED recommends: There will be a new version of Bluetooth

Have you ever wanted you to start your own silent disco or let the sound of a distant TV shine straight into your ears? At CES a Bluetooth update was announced with which a standard Bluetooth signal can better share wireless audio streams between devices and even send a signal to an unlimited number of devices. You can expect compatible products later this year.

Still have none of those devices set up that you got during the holidays? Here’s how to do it.

