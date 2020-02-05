The November earthquake caused $ 1.1 billion in damage

TIRANA, Albania – According to a disaster report, the 6.3 earthquake that hit Albania in November caused $ 1.1 billion in damage, killed 51 people, and made 17,000 others homeless.

The assessment report presented on Wednesday was prepared by 60 Albanian and international experts from the European Union, the World Bank and the United Nations. The report will be crucial for the 17th international donor conference that the European Commission will hold in Brussels.

Bledi Cuci, Albanian minister responsible for post-quake efforts, said the November 26th quake damage was calculated at around 985 million euros ($ 1.1 billion) and reconstruction needs at nearly 1.1 billion euros ($ 1 billion) , 2 billion).

The earthquake damaged about 83,000 buildings, destroyed more than 11,000, and affected more than 200,000 people in the western districts of Durres and Lezhe and in the capital of Tirana.

Cuci said the government has allocated $ 200 million (180 million euros), the EU has already given Albania 13 million euros ($ 14 million) in grants, and civil society organizations are also contributing.

“The donor conference is one of the most important moments for the reconstruction process,” said Cuci.

Natalia Rodriguez, an international expert, said Albania’s housing, education and infrastructure were the most affected areas.

The Albanian government has pledged to complete the construction of all houses in the countryside and in specific urban areas by 2021 this year. The general reconstruction process for the earthquake lasts five years.

