The nose of Love Island kisses Eva behind Demi’s back while Casa Amor strikes

Love Island lovers know it can get pretty hot when Casa Amor returns – for example last year, when Michael Griffiths returned with the new girl Joanna Chimonides, while his partner Amber Gill was waiting for him in the Main Villa.

Nobody expected it then, and many probably don’t expect what will happen in tonight’s show.

In a teaser clip for tonight, Nas Majeed – who is a firm favorite with fans – kisses new girl Eva Zapico, despite being linked to Demi Jones.

The 23-year-old builder sniffs her during tonight’s challenge while the villas compete against each other in a game called Raunchy Races.

In the challenge, where different islanders lock lips, the shortest boy and girl are told to kiss.

Nas and Eva then share a dragging kiss with each other while the other participants watch.

Their passionate kiss comes after Nas admitted that his head “could be turned” by the amazing recruitment consultant.

And fans are now convinced that he will do a Michael and dump Demi.

‘Nas wtf you were our king. Stop flirting with Eva, “someone wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Of all the boys and girls, it will be the biggest shock ever that Nas turns to Eve because he has been the most innocent there since day one. As I said, true colors WILL be revealed.”

But while some might mourn the demi and Nas love affair, many are here for Nas’s new romance, with viewers calling on him to make it official with Eve.

“Nas needs to make contact with Eva,” someone said.

“Nas and Eva are logical,” another added.

Following the same thoughts, a third wrote: “Omg, I AM SO HERE FOR NAS AND EVA.”

And judging by Demi’s behavior, she might not be too difficult either, because she seems to be very close to the new boy George Day.

In scenes broadcast tonight, George will express his feelings to Demi and say: “As soon as I entered, it was you. You stand out for me. “

And during the Raunchy Races challenge, the 21-year-old also shares a kiss with George, who then tells her: “You are mustard and I will have you toast.”

And the price for The Worst Chat Up Line goes to …

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.