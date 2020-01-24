The Northwestern Red Raider baseball team signed the seven-year-old with the help of the IMPACT team

Orange City, Iowa (KTIV) – Many high school athletes sign letters of intent to exercise in college.

However, it’s not common for colleges to recruit a seven-year-old to play sports, who is now the newest and youngest member of the Northwestern Red Raider baseball team.

“Chad, do you have a favorite baseball team?”

“Red hunters.”

First grader Chad Rutlege founded a whole new family at Northwestern College. With the help of Team IMPACT and the college, Chad was able to sign on the Northwestern Red Raider baseball team.

“Many children dream of being on a college baseball team as they get older, but the dream came true for the seven-year-old.”

Team IMPACT connects children like Chad to the college sports team. When Chad was two years old, part of his right foot was amputated after a lawnmower accident. He also has asthma.

Now he can sit in the undergrowth with the team on game days, take part in the exercises and be an official Red Raider.

“It’s amazing about the support system. Chad has no older brothers. And a whole bunch of boys jump in and act like that, and the older brother’s role was tremendous for his confidence.” “said Kari Rutledge, Chad’s mother.

The team officials say Chad also had a huge impact on them.

“When they leave, there is a lot of smiles. And that means a lot for both sides. You know, and we see that Chad has a lot of fun, and I see that our boys have a lot of fun. It’s just really very very nice.” Just look forward to continuing, “said Brian Wede, baseball head coach at Northwestern College.

Team members say spending time with Chad always brightens up their day.

“It definitely makes you smile. Every time you see him, he’s full of smiles and happiness, every time you see him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him sad, so it definitely just brings you to smile and yes. It’s nice to be around, “said Grant Christy, newcomer to the northwest.

Chad’s mother said he wanted to sign with Northwestern and wonder if it was time to leave almost seven hours before the big event.

Chad says he looks forward to hanging out with the team and helping them win a national championship.