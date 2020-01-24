The North Carolina man was found not guilty in 2012

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man was found innocent in the death of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old child.

35-year-old James Fidel Jennings was released from prison after Thursday’s decision after more than two years in prison, The News & Observer reported.

A Wake County jury released him from charges after three weeks of trial.

Zavion Haywood stopped breathing in an apartment in Raleigh in 2012 after Jennings alone brought the baby up, police and witnesses said.

Zavion was declared brain dead and finally released to save life.

Prosecutors had argued that Jennings Zavion’s suffocation was deliberately caused by frustration that morning, while the defense claimed that the child may have died from milk or newly introduced solid foods.

Zavion’s cousin was 3 years old at the time.

The 11-year-old testified at the trial that she heard Zavion crying and came in to see Zavion with Jennings, who told her to go and Zavion to “shut up.”

Defense attorney Edd Roberts replied that Zavion’s mother had taken him to several doctors for problems with spitting and acid reflux, and that he had recently started eating solid foods, some of which were found on a table this morning.