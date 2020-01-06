The Nissan Titan isn't dead yet, but it could be on the way

Loading...

Photo: Nissan

Exactly 31,514 Nissan Titans (sorry, TITANs) were sold last year, 37.5 percent less than in 2018 when 50,540 Titans were sold. While some people may be waiting for the 2020 Titans to be “refreshed,” it doesn’t quite explain how big the decline is.

Now part of it could return to normal for the Titan, as Titans were sold even less before the launch of the Diesel XD, with 15,691 Titans in 2013, 12,527 in 2014, 12,140 in 2015 and 21,880 in 2016 before exploded to 52,924 in 2017 and then 50,540 in the past year. Earlier this year, however, Nissan announced that production of the XD would be discontinued in December, which may result in the sale of titanium.

And maybe Nissan agrees, since 31,514 (historically) is still a decent number for a truck that was launched in 2010 and didn’t seriously challenge half of the F-150, Silverado, or Ram 1500, all of which were sold at least Million last year.

And in this context, the name of the Nissan Titan is still painfully inappropriate and leaves you wondering how long the Titan may be in this world, given that ten years of trying and failing seem to be sufficient evidence that the Titan may never go there mostly flops with the XD.

I emailed Nissan to find out what they can tell me about the future of Titan, and will update this post when I hear something. Nissan definitely has bigger fish to roast these days.