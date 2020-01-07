The Nissan Micra 2020, Qashqai and X-Trail N-Tec editions add a high-end look and more equipment

Loading...

Nissan’s base models in Europe, the Micra, Qashqai and X-Trail, have received an improved design and additional equipment thanks to a new specification from the N-Tec edition.

Available in limited numbers starting this month, they bring an exclusive look, with elegant black exterior elements and optional Nissan Intelligent Mobility driving technology as an option.

Rolling on 19-inch black alloy wheels with smoked headlights, the Qashqai N-Tec has a black PVC / Alcantara coating inside, an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-driving autonomous ProPilot and Intelligent Park Assist.

Available with five or seven seats and two or four-wheel drive, the X-Trail N-Tec features a V-motion grille in dark chrome, shiny black details on the side mirror caps and roof rails, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. For an extra touch, metallic paint is included, alongside the door sill guards with illuminated “N-Tec” lettering, Nissan Safety Shield and ProPilot package in vehicles equipped with automatic transmission.

The Micra N-Tec joins compact, mid-size SUVs. The supermini is based on the Acenta shade and adopts a similar dark theme, with shiny black exterior details, 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights and rear privacy glass. The NissanConnect infotainment system is part of the package, with the integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphones. The Micra N-Tec comes with intelligent emergency braking which helps drivers in unpleasant situations and rear parking sensors which are useful when maneuvering in tight spaces.

The price has been adjusted for each market, so you can check your local Nissan website or dealership for more details.

