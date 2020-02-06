The Nissan 2020 Frontier gets weird

Photo: NissanTruck Yeah The trucks are good!

Nissan officially promises that the 2020 Frontier will be “the last of” the current generation pickup, with a completely new model planned for next year. As a partition, the second-generation second-generation truck will have the next third-generation powertrain. That makes these 2020s super desirable or a huge pain in the ass to own.

The current American market Frontier, the second generation D40, has been sold since 2004 and is architecturally not so different from the earlier D22 that it has replaced. The best specification for 2019 has a V6 engine that is good for a claimed 261 hp and a torque of 281 lb-ft. You can even combine that with four-wheel drive and a manual six-speed gearbox, although the automatic five-speed gearbox is a lot more popular. There was also a four-cylinder bargain-basement model.

The next Frontier, according to the Nissan press release, will only get one engine choice: a 3.8-liter V6 gasoline with direct injection and 310 hp and 281 lb of torque, coupled to a nine-speed automatic. “Two-wheel drive or four” will be the only choice there.

No fuel saving claims have been posted yet, but if it is not significantly better than the current 23-mpg highway of the current truck, Nissan engineers will have wasted a lot of time.

So I assume this means that the 2020 truck will be a one-year second-generation body with the third-gen engine. If you want the new drive system, but just like the old (old) design, this is your chance! It might be a bit annoying if you are shopping for parts later and constantly have to check what is compatible.

