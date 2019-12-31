The nine CFL uniforms: classified

Loading...

The end of the year is always a good time for review and reflection. In 2019, the CFL uniform supplier moved from Adidas to New Era – a company with no jersey-making experience – and a number of clubs have taken advantage of the redesigned uniforms.

After seeing the league in action for a full season, the time has come for the first definitive ranking of "CFL Uniform Monitor".

By the way: my self-proclaimed title of "CFL Uniform Monitor" is the one I take seriously. Great uniform power goes hand in hand with great uniform responsibility.

9. Toronto Argonauts

They may have avoided finishing last in the Eastern Division in 2019, but the Argos are at the bottom of this list. The biggest problem with the Argos is not what they look like now; this is what they got rid of by moving to New Era.

The Argos had, in my opinion, the second best kit in the league in 2018. The white numbers on their navy uniforms were fantastic (and much better than the current light blue numbers), and the sleeve strip was gorgeous. Now we are left with what looks like the remaining uniforms from the NFL Pro Bowl (and that is not a good thing).

This year's redesign eliminated everything that was great about their uniform, and it was disappointing that even four weeks of the beloved boat logo on their helmets couldn't compensate.

8. Ottawa Redblacks

The look of Ottawa hasn't changed much with the move to New Era, but the team has gone from the awkward band under the arms to the awkward chest.

The Redblacks have now had three different uniform variations over the course of their six-year existence, but none has been able to touch what the Rough Riders wore in the days of Russ Jackson. I understand that the franchise needed a new look in 2014, but after six seasons, three Gray Cup appearances and one championship, the time has come for a step back.

Ottawa: do the right thing in 2020 and bring us back the Rough Riders.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders

I was happy to see the Riders completely abandon black in their 2016 redesign, but I think they could have found something better than what they have now. The team really likes to wear monochrome, which doesn't really interest me – the team looks a lot better with a contrasting jersey and pants.

The biggest uniform problem I have with the Riders is a common complaint: they have their retro uniforms in the closet most of the year. The retro outfits of the Riders are fantastic. It's a shame the club rarely wears them unless it's Labor Day. If the Riders are going full-time to their mirrors, expect them to skyrocket in this list.

6. Montreal Alouettes

I was delighted to see Montreal unveil not only a new uniform for the 2019 season, but also a brand new logo and a new brand identity. It has been a long time since the Als have made any significant changes to their uniforms since joining the league in 1997. I can understand not wanting to change the look of the organization during the Calvillo era – even if these uniforms were excruciating – but this change should have happened several years ago.

The shift to a darker, more modern color scheme and uniform was smart. Their new logo has just won the prize for the best new primary logo of 2019 on sportslogos.net – although I don't necessarily like the placement of the logo on the top of the helmet – and the relative simplicity of their uniform is welcome . As with the Riders, I would be happy to see the club mix their blue and white jerseys and pants to prevent the monochrome look from continuing.

5. Eskimos of Edmonton

The Eskimos redesign in 2016 simplified their overall uniform and marked the end of their ridiculous green helmets. The move to New Era resulted in virtually no uniform change, the club standing up.

I don't think the Esks really need to change much. The uniform is simple and effective – even if I don't like the numbers in the long shadow – but my biggest concern with Edmonton is the third "signature" uniform that they continue to carry. I didn't like it when it came out, and I hate it when it comes out again several times each season.

From what I can gather on social media, Edmonton fans love them, but they are the main reason I ranked the Esks lower than their provincial rivals.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Much like the Esks a few years ago, the Stampeders' biggest addition in 2019 was a subtraction – the elimination of their dark helmets. Black helmets simply don't belong in the Calgary locker room. I don't mind the all-black “Outlaw” uniforms of the Stamps they wear Labor Day, but I tire them out. As with the Eskimos, I would be happy if the club removed the united blackouts and moved on.

As for the Stampeders dressed in black, I want to offer a suggestion which I imagine will not be too popular in Cowtown: to completely remove black from the team's color palette. With a league team literally called the "Redblacks", it is high time that the Stamps left red and black for Ottawa and embraced red and white.

I would throw money for good measure (the fairly recent 1970s flashbacks were absolutely gorgeous), which would give the Stampeders their own unique color palette. I don't expect the club to make this change anytime soon, but I would love to see it.

3. B.C. the Lions

The best part of these new uniforms is the helmets. I have never been a fan of the logo that Adidas put on the helmets of Leos, so it's great to see the familiar lion head and the "BC" wordmark back in action . The combination of the stripe on the helmet, the underlined numbers on the jersey and the orange pants with classic stripes give a retro touch to these uniforms.

I already said that I don't like monochrome uniforms, but I don't mind the orange Lions sweater and pants combination at home. The addition of the black helmet and the prominent coloring of the black shoulders breaks it. The Lions are also the only CFL team to wear orange, so I fully support Lions adopting it as much as possible.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Simple but effective. The Ticat made just one substantial uniform adjustment in 2019 – the much-loved return of their yellow helmet band. These uniforms have fantastic stripes on the sleeves, are very legible, and adding just about everything else would be degrading.

That said, there is one thing I would ask the Ticat to change – I am not a fan of the mono-black that the Ticat wore during the playoffs. I much prefer to see them in black jerseys and yellow pants, or at least throw a yellow stripe on the side of the pants to break it. Overall, these uniforms deserve a ranking near the top of the league.

1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

All is well in Bomberland. The team ended a 29-year-old championship drought and did so with the best CFL uniforms. Since the Winnipeg Football Club regained consciousness and reverted to a royal blue color scheme in 2016, their uniforms have been the best in the league.

Before someone calls me, I must admit that I have been a Bombers fan forever. While some readers may think it's a local bias, there's no denying that the Bombers' uniforms are glorious. If that helps appease worried readers, I can confirm that at no point during the time of the Bombers wearing navy blue (1997-2015), their uniforms weren't close to the best in the league.

Here, the final uniform classification of the "CFL Uniform Monitor". Disagree with me? Say it in the comments or let me know on Twitter: @CFLUniMonitor.