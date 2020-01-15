The night Donald Trump and the Bucks played Milwaukee

CLOSE

It was just another Tuesday night in Milwaukee, a winter mix of politics and sport.

There was President Donald Trump gathering his loyal Republicans at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena while two blocks away, the Milwaukee Bucks were playing at full capacity at the Fiserv Forum.

There were voters and fans and demonstrators and vendors crowding the city streets, a colorful and noisy carnival made in Milwaukee where red “Make America Great Again” caps mixed with Giannis Antetokounmpo shirts.

Trump’s crowd gathered early (there were even a few people camping overnight) and continued to build. The crowd of Bucks came later.

And everyone was excited.

“It’s better than a rock concert. It’s a celebration of love. It’s what it is,” said Melody Black, 53, describing what it’s like to be. at a Trump rally.

Black was part of “Trump’s Front Row Joes”, 20 people who traveled from Minneapolis and other places in the Midwest to attend the Milwaukee rally.

Trump’s crowd came from near and far, from Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and even from China.

Five exchange high school students who attend Lake Country Lutheran were delighted to attend the show.

“We just came here to experience American culture,” said 18-year-old Mark Han.

Well, there was a lot of culture to integrate.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump live at Milwaukee: Bernie supporters briefly interrupt Trump speech

Outside, American flags with the portrait of Trump were fluttering in the breeze. There were all kinds of baseball caps, beanies, cowboy hats, buttons and T-shirts for sale by vendors traveling the country after Trump and his crowd.

K.C. Haskins, from Wisconsin, who lives in New Jersey, sold T-shirts that said, “Trump 2020, make the Liberals cry again.”

Twenty dollars per shirt.

“People come here to see our president speak,” said Haskins. “They feel like they are looking at history.”

Meanwhile, the scene outside the Fiserv Forum was calm and quiet before the Bucks game started, with people rushing into the arena without a problem. The doors opened at 5:00 p.m. 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Those unprepared for the crash were frustrated with the closed streets, heavy traffic, and in a few places, traffic jams.

“People don’t know how to drive,” said Jacob Schultz. Schultz of Neenah was one of four students from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point who came to see the Bucks.

They took the first parking space they could find. It cost them $ 30.

Jeff Cain and his wife brought their three young daughters to the President. Brookfield residents, they found a way around the traffic and ended up easily finding a parking lot.

“It was actually a lot easier than I thought,” said Cain.

Not everyone was happy to see the president.

Immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera brought an inflatable Trump chicken to its press conference and demonstration.

“Enough is enough,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the group’s executive director.

Protesters with Voces de la Frontera Action demonstrate outside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena before President Trump’s visit on Tuesday. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Two hours before the start of the rally, a few hundred demonstrators gathered in Red Arrow Park with an assortment of placards and placards: “Lies Matter”, “Trump Liar In Chief”, a photo of a Kool-Aid pitcher with the words “Don ‘t Drink! And a red, white and blue campaign sign that simply said, “Any functional adult.” 2020. “

Right next to the anti-Trump protesters, a few dozen people skated in the ice outside of Starbucks.

Speakers spoke out against Trump’s policies, the conflict with Iran, the crackdown on immigrants, and other pressing issues.

Guy Temple and Kurt Baehmann, both from Milwaukee, stopped to watch the rally before heading to the Milwaukee Bucks game.

“This is my city, this is my home. I don’t like the idea that Trump is rallying here. I wanted to be part of a collective voice speaking when he visited here, ”said Temple.

Baehmann added, “I want to support a counterweight to the confrontational nature of the Trump administration.”

Protesters go to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to protest against President Trump, who held a rally there on Tuesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

At 6:25 p.m. the group, which had grown by dozens more, began walking from Red Arrow Park West on East Kilbourn Avenue to the intersection next to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

With 14 Milwaukee police on bikes pedaling along Kilbourn, the group marched behind a large “Trump / Pence #Out Now” banner.

Crossing the bridge and Father Marquette’s park, they chanted “Get up, go down.” We don’t want Trump in this city! “

But the protesters were largely overtaken by supporters of Trump.

And inside the old arena, crowds cheered first responders, from US Senator Ron Johnson to Vice President Mike Pence.

And when Trump went on stage for the song “God Bless the USA”, the crowd stood up and roared. At the end of the song, the roar became even louder.

It looked like a basketball game.

The crowd listened attentively to the speech. Around one o’clock, some people headed for the exits. But most stayed behind and shouted their approval for Trump’s comments.

Trump supporters mock protesters on both sides yelling at each other as they leave Panther Arena after President Trump held a “Keep America Great” rally on Tuesday January 14, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Trump rally was held at the Panther arena, opposite the Fiserv Forum, site of the 2020 National Democratic Convention in July. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

At the end of the rally, a hundred protesters lined a path as Trump supporters left the arena.

About 200 officers from the Milwaukee Police Department and assistants to the Milwaukee County Sheriff were on the scene watching small groups of students come and go.

Finally, the crowd dispersed.

