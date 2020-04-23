The nicotine patch is given to coronavirus patients as a trial treatment – but the document says NOT the reason for smoking – The Scottish Sun

6

SCIENTISTS are set to give nicotine patches to coronavirus patients as a trial treatment – to see if they will ward off Covid-19.

However, experts urge people that this is not a reason to smoke or stop smoking, because smoking has fatal health risks.

Researchers are examining the effects of the nicotine patch on Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

And the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that smoking can actually increase the risk of contracting Covid-19 – and smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity “which will greatly increase the risk of serious illness”.

French researchers are investigating the effects of the nicotine patch on Covid-19 after a new study claims some people are hospitalized, or at home, with coronaviruses being the usual smokers compared to the general population.

The team suggests that nicotine can prevent the virus from infecting cells or nicotine prevents the immune system from overreacting to the virus, according to The Guardian.

Nonetheless, ASH (Cigarette Action and Health) says that these reports show that the percentage of smokers who attend hospitals for Covid-19 is less than we anticipate is “uncertain” and depends on people who can report their smoking and health professionals have time to write it down.

Smokers who have coronavirus have a higher risk of developing severe illness and death

Deborah ArnottChief executive of ASH

Deborah Arnott, ASH’s chief executive, added: “UK symptom tracking data now show that smokers are at higher risk of experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever and persistent coughing).

“There is also evidence that smokers in hospitals who have coronavirus are at a higher risk than nonsmokers from severe illness and death.

“In addition, there are many other reasons to stop because of this disease, because smokers are also far more at risk of serious health problems that require them to be hospitalized.

“A trial report in France to see whether nicotine patches can help prevent or help reduce symptoms of Covid-19 should not stop smokers from trying to quit, but encourage them to use alternative sources of nicotine to help them stay quit.

“Smokers are far more likely to succeed in stopping smoking if they use alternative forms of nicotine, such as patches, gum and e-cigarettes that are far less dangerous than smoking.”

To test the theory that nicotine can prevent Covid-19, scientists will provide nicotine patches to coronavirus patients both inside and outside intensive care, as well as front-line workers, to see whether therapy has an impact on deadly diseases.

For the study, conducted at Pitié Salpêtrière, part of the Hôpitaux de Paris, the team analyzed 480 patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the participants, 350 were hospitalized and the rest recovered at home.

The results showed that of the patients treated in the hospital, with an average age of 65, only 4.4 percent were regular smokers.

Meanwhile, among those who are at home, with an average age of 44 years, 5.3 percent are smokers.

In comparison, among the general population, 40 percent of those aged between 44 and 53 smoke, and around 11 percent of those aged 65 to 75 smoke.

‘Significant effect’

The researchers determined that far fewer smokers appeared to be infected with the virus or, if any, the symptoms were less serious.

Writing in this study, the researchers said: “Our cross-sectional study strongly recommends that those who smoke daily are far less likely to experience symptomatic or severe infections with Sars-CoV-2 compared to the general population.

“The effect is significant. This divides the risk by five for outpatients and four for those who are hospitalized. We rarely see this in medicine.”

This is not the first article to show that nicotine can curb the symptoms of coronavirus.

A French study from Université Pierre et Marie Curie found that only 8.5 percent of the 11,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized were smokers compared to 25.4 percent of the country’s population.

And a study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 12.6 percent of 1,100 Chinese patients are current smokers and 1.9 percent are former smokers.

Nevertheless, experts urge people not to stop smoking because cigarettes have fatal health risks.

And a “small but very impactful” survey from China found that smokers with Covid-19 were 14 times more likely to develop severe disease.

Suggestions published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) “strongly encourage” smokers with severe respiratory disease to quit due to coronavirus.

Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a consultant in respiratory medicine and intensive care, previously said: “Doctors should strongly encourage smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to stop.

Smokers must try to quit without delay

Dr. Sanjay Agrawal

“Actually they should encourage all smokers to quit, because preliminary evidence from China shows that smokers who contract Covid-19 are more likely to develop severe illness, end up in intensive care and die.

“Smokers must try to quit without delay.

“The benefits of quitting immediately include increased oxygen supply to the lungs, reduced risk of respiratory infections, and increased blood pressure.

“Long-term benefits include a significant reduction in the risk of cancer, heart disease, and COPD.”

Dr Hilary Jones also refuted claims that smoking protects against coronavirus – after artist David Hockey suggested smoking helps in the fight against coronavirus.

He said: “There is no evidence whatsoever to support that.

“In fact, if you look at comorbidities, the reason why people with pre-existing conditions are so bad with Covid-19 is because of their age, because they are obese or because they have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused by years of smoking.

“So whether you smoke today or if you smoke for years, you are likely to suffer the consequences of Covid-19.

“I’m afraid David, there’s no way out of this. Smoking isn’t good for you now and it never happened.”

Artist David Hockney sparked a fight after claiming smoking protected against coronavirus