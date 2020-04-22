6

THE NHS will reopen for routine care because Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus crisis, Matt Hancock said today.

The Health Secretary insisted the UK should seek medical attention if they needed it after it emerged people could lose with medics focused on treating them with killer bugs.

Matt Hancock, in today’s photo, has urged Brits to seek medical treatment for non-corona conditions. Credit: PA: Press Association

He urged those with “non-corona conditions” to “advance now” and they would be “carefully treated in the NHS”.

Mr Hancock said: “We want to reopen the NHS to people with non-coronavirus symptoms and patients with non-corona conditions safely and cautiously, as soon as they can.

“They must advance.

“If you think you might have a lump that might be cancerous, you have to advance now you will be treated safely and carefully in the NHS.”

Mr. Hancock also revealed today:

Britain is currently “at the top” of the current virus

Unfortunately, 15 care workers died because of Covid-19

The portion of the NHS that is closed to deal with the virus will soon be reopened because the number of cases has decreased

Anyone who is seriously ill – such as a suspected heart attack or stroke – must go to the hospital to get critical assistance

Other operations and treatments may be restarted in the coming weeks, he added.

“When we reach the peak of the virus we can now begin to reopen the NHS,” Hancock said.

“Part of that is encouraging people to seek NHS care when they need it.”

And the Secretary of Health revealed today for the first time that 15 care home workers have died in the war against the virus.

Dominic Raab only hours earlier refused to answer how many had died miserably thanks to Covid-19.

MASS TRACKING

That happened when the UK aimed to arrange mass tracking for all people who had been in contact with coronavirus sufferers in a few weeks – which could help lift the lock.

Mr Hancock said today that ministers want to step up measures to be able to track all those who have the virus.

These steps, known as mass contact tracing, were carried out during the initial stages of the spread of the virus in the UK, but were abandoned after the numbers became too large.

It involves staff who are in contact with everyone who is contacted by infected British people, so they can make sure they isolate and get medical help if needed.

However, other countries including Germany have continued with a policy of mass testing and public mass tracking – and so far fewer deaths.

Hancock said today at the House of Commons: “Our goal is to reach a point where we can test, track and track all those who need it.”

And he added: “What we also need is mass contract tracking when we decrease transmission rates and test rates.

“So that everyone who is positive, we can contact everyone who has been contacted, make sure they get access to support and they know what to do.

“That way we can control this virus with less extraordinary social distance action that already exists.”

The British lockdown has been going on for four weeks, with two more coming at least.

But the Health Secretary said that any mass tracing was not bound by a decision on whether to proceed with locking rules.

The Minister by law must review the lock measures every three weeks.

The ministers aim to increase testing to 100,000 per day by the end of April. Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the government’s position in the launch of coronavirus testing.