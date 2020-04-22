The NHL is reportedly hoping to restart the 2020 season in July

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: Detroit Red Wings Assistant Manager for Equipment Brady Munger is packing Detroit Red Wings ’hardware bag after the Detroit Red Wings game against Washington’s capital was held in Washington, DC on March 12, 2020 due to a coronavirus. . Today, the NHL announced the end of its term due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, the NHL has joined the NBA, MLS, as well as other sporting events and leagues around the world and suspended the game due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Photos by Getty)

NHL: Is it possible to host Walt Disney World games? Ant Barberio

The NHL is reportedly looking at several options to start its season, including ways to return to the ice in July.

As in every sports league around the world, the NHL is currently on hiatus due to a coronavirus pandemic. The leagues were the first to stop because they did not reach even 24 hours after the first NBA player passed the competition.

Since then, everyone’s questions have been, “Will there be hockey again this season?” Many options are being explored, one of which could lead to hockey sooner than we expected.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami, Florida, the NHL is trying to start its season in early July. So the league is trying to get involved for the rest of the regular season, which will be the fairest for all teams, given the next races of the next teams. It should be noted that the league is ready to sacrifice the playoffs of the Stanley Cup to hold a regular season.

Of course, some instructions had to be given. First of all, I think it is necessary to undergo regular inspections. With the spread of the coronavirus novel, testing is always required for the NHL to play the game.

Second, as Slater tweeted, there should be special places for teams to play. Currently, league fans are looking for four or five neutral sites that don’t exist at all. Unfortunately, there seems to be no other way to the league at the moment.

Where can these neutral site locations be located? One of them may have been in North Dakota because it was used to host big competitions like Frozen Four. Another option could be New Hampshire. But wherever they are, they should stay away from “hot spots”. The New York Games, for example, are no exception.

IT INCLUDES: ESPN’s Greg Wyshinski says the league is looking to play in four NHL arenas.

The latest change would require the NHL to return to 2nd-4th place in areas where its arenas control CO4ID-19 connectivity and allow restrictions. They aimed to end the normal season. No schedule. The NHLPA has to go beyond what it wants.

– Greg Vyshynski (@wyshynski) April 22, 2020

There are still things that need to be worked out. And until this is over. However, if all goes well, hockey may soon be restored.