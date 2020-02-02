The next SSD generation that we all need

Courtesy of Western Digital

WD_Black SN750 SSD is the next generation of SSDs one of the world’s leading hard drive manufacturers. Western Digital’s SN750 features PCIe technology that can significantly improve the performance of your own system through hard drives.

I was privileged to attend a preview event by the WD team where a few days ago we were introduced to the different aspects of their ambitious product.

WD_Black SN750 was developed for gamers

The WD_Black SN750 has PCIe technology, which clearly distinguishes it from normal SATA SSDs. It has been optimized or shaped so that it can handle the transmission speed with high bandwidth.

Before we look at the technical details of the product, there are a few things to consider.

WD_Black SN750 is primarily intended for people who play high quality, visually demanding video games for a long time. The NVMe protocol that this PCIe-based SSD follows leads to an unprecedented reduction in boot and load time in these games.

Titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) have already started to take up more than 100 GB of space on our hard drives. Thanks to a recent survey, the typical game size will increase to 108% in the coming generation. It can be assumed that WD_Black SN750 appears future-proof at this time and in this place.

Compared to SATA-based SSDs, whose throughput is limited to 600 MB / s, the WD_Black SN750 with PCLe-SSD supports a throughput of up to 1 GB / s, which is remarkable.

During the preview event I attended, the WD_Black marketing team presented us with two live demos. In the first, they showed us the time it took to install Windows 10 on three different systems, each containing a WD_Black SN750, a SATA-based SSD and a regular HDD. It took about three minutes to install the WD_Black SN750, which I found impressive.

In the second test, they showed us the time it took the three different systems to back up games from restored files in Steam and then reinstall them. The game they tested was none other than PUBG (Player’s Unknown Battle Ground), which took only two minutes to install on one system with WD_Black SN750 and relatively on the other systems.

WD_Black SN750 is available in two different versions. They are:-

1.Heat sink model

2. Non-heat sink model

The WD_Black SN750 has an advanced thermal management in its architecture, which can be used to increase high-speed performance. Now the non-heatsink model is pretty significant in its own right, but the heatsink variants make a pretty big leap and are designed for hours of uninterrupted gaming. It appears to be beneficial for dedicated streamers.

During the Q / A session, I asked people at WD_Black if there was a certain hourly scale up to which the performance in the heat sink model remained unimpeded, about which they didn’t say much, but promised me a future simulation test related to that same. If so, I will update you with more details.

When it comes to pricing, the WD_Black SN750 has skyrocketed just like its speed. (See what I did there?) WD Green, which has a SATA-based SSD, is much cheaper and more pocket-friendly compared to WD_Black SN750.

As of now, the one with the heat sink costs 50,000 INR for the 1 TB variant, while the one with 500 GB costs 25,000 INR, while the one without the heat sink costs 45,000 INR for the 1 TB variant, while the one with 500 GB and the one with 250 GB costs INR 22,000 and INR 13,000.

What do you think of WD_Black SN750? Will you get it soon Tell me in the comments below.