A vacancy for the Ford Motor Company on LinkedIn, the worst social media platform, apparently shows that the next generation Ford Mustang will debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year.

My first thought, as a hater-troll, is of course “Is the electric Mach-E crossover not the next best thing in Mustang ????” And the answer is, to my great relief, “no, you idiot.” We will apparently get a real next-gen pony car according to a vacancy on the Mustang6G forums.

The list claims that applicants are competing for a position in the company’s ‘proud team’ to sign off on the ‘Ford 2023 Mustang S650’, suggesting that ‘S650’ may be the internal code for the next-gen muscle car.

Further on, more of the offer seems to confirm that it is about a new Mustang, via AutoBlog:

The internal code of the current Mustang generation is S550 and the code of the next generation is assumed to be S650. If the vacancy is correct, it means that the next Mustang will be launched as a 2023 model. Further down the list, one of the “responsibilities” of the task is “on-site launch leader for wind / road noise and air leakage properties when S650 is launched in 2022 as a 2023MY.” That at least seems to confirm that the first entry is not a typo.

You currently have access to LinkedIn job openings here.

So it looks like the next Mustang will be in 2022, seven years after the sixth generation was introduced in 2015, with a small, controversial redesign in 2018. You wonder if it has anything to do with the Mach-E.

