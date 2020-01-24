The news provenance project wants to save journalism with blockchain - Adweek

It’s a strange sense of irony that the New York Times R&D lab is investigating undeveloped, if not undeveloped, technology to repair an industry that is afflicted with problems caused by technology.

In recent years, the New York Times has worked with IBM to create the News Provenance Project, trying to answer a few questions related to two main topics: the emergence of misinformation and the use of technology to curb the spread of misinformation. This week, the team released its first findings and design principles.

Marc Lavallee, R&D chief of the media company, told Adweek that the company is reviewing how it can help build an ecosystem of solutions, not just checking facts or telling a reporter about the beat of misinformation.

“It’s about finding multiple seeds and starting points for collaboration,” said Lavallee. “We’re trying to do two things: figure out what different parts of the solution look like, and use the New York Times name recognition to get everyone to work together. It’s not just technology companies, but other news organizations as well. Misinformation are a problem for everyone. “

The idea seems relatively simple. At a time when images are being manipulated and deepfakes are becoming more complex day by day, using blockchain technology that allows readers and viewers to see where and how an image, static or moving, has changed can be an important method to understand where the image actually comes from – trusted source or not.

Perhaps at a more fundamental level, the main question the news provenance project seems to be asking is: Can blockchain save journalism if not society? High, yes. But what is an R&D laboratory if you don’t reach for the stars?

The five-member Skunkworks team used blockchain technology and user research to share their findings earlier this week.

He wrote on LinkedIn that his team “developed a simple perspective on content: users have the right to know where it comes from. That means all images, text, videos and audio files on their social media and on news websites. “

If you insert images into the blockchain in the metadata, readers are advised that the images have not been changed and that they are not fake messages, regardless of what is in the memes.

While Internet users can right-click to see the “source view” of a website, we still have no mechanism to understand how that information ended up there. Or as Lavallee put it: “We should also be able to display SOURCES” – not just the source code, but also the people who uploaded the content.

For example, one discovery was that people are “able to recognize, but instead of asking themselves if a post is true or not, they are motivated to find a post interesting,” Emily Saltz, the UX – Head of The Provenance Project wrote in a medium post outlining the research.

In another article, project manager Sasha Koren, who is now an editorial consultant, described the development of several design principles, “how digital platforms and publishers can better communicate information about the origin of photos”.

These principles include evaluating the visual representation of source information when uploading a photo, using prompts to induce a more critical mindset, and highlighting details that users can understand for themselves.

All of this serves the reader, but perhaps noble of society. If journalism is to help inform the public and let society make better decisions based on accurate and true information, we need to set up protocols and systems so that readers understand what they see. It is no longer trust in a person like the TV presenter or the newspaper columnist. The News Provenance Project believes that blockchain is the technology that helps us all.

However, blockchain has fallen out of favor for many of its participants. The technology is confusing at best, and it may seem a bit idealistic to get publishers on the Internet, many of whom actually earn a pretty penny from marketing photoshopping images, to keep a steady ledger for their images.

The promise of a technology that “saves journalism” is not new – hello, ad-tech – but it has a special kind of idealism that is in line with the very real, dark timeline of the media industry.