The news overview for January 24, 2020: NPR

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves to the crowd at a rally in Columbia, South Carolina.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump opened this week in the Senate. And Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders is taking part in the process when his poll scores rise just before the Iowa caucus.

The National Archives was also caught censoring images showing criticism of the president.

Meanwhile, China is restricting the travel of more than 35 million people as a new form of the coronavirus takes more lives. The heads of state and government gather in the Swiss mountains to discuss the climate crisis and a crisis with capitalism.

And Saudi Arabia is striking away, claiming it hacked a cell phone owned by the Amazon CEO. And Google’s boss raises the alarm over the unlimited growth of artificial intelligence.

We spoke for our conversation about domestic news Julie Pace, the head of the Washington office for The Associated Press; Fernando PizarroWashington correspondent at Univision; and Juana Summers, a political reporter for NPR.

For our international summary, we spoke to a health reporter Maggie Fox; Moises Naim, distinguished associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and columnist for El Pais; Amna Nawaz, national correspondent at PBS NewsHour; and Ed Luce, senior US columnist and commentator on the Financial Times.

