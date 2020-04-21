The Newest: U of Minn. to freeze tuition following faculty calendar year

The Hottest: U of Minn. to freeze tuition next university year – Information 1130

by The Affiliated Push

Posted Apr 21, 2020 11:19 am PDT

The Hottest on the coronavirus oubreak in Minensota (all situations neighborhood):

1:20 p.m.

The College of Minnesota will freeze tuition for most college students up coming school 12 months in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tuition freeze applies to all students on the university’s 5 campuses except for all those enrolled in a few experienced applications. These are dentistry, the healthcare school and three skilled masters in the University of Science and Engineering at the Twin Metropolitan areas campus.

College President Joan Gabel proposed the tuition freeze. The Star Tribune reviews the Board of Regents unanimously accepted the freeze Tuesday.

Gabel suggests the freeze is “a recognition of the challenge that college students are going through.”

Administrators say the freeze will provide monetary relief to recent learners and support appeal to new pupils all through the pandemic.

Many regents say they would like the college to go even further to enable students by taking into consideration lowering tuition.

The Related Press

