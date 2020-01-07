The newest camera from Abode can be a doorbell or a security camera

Loading...

Smart home security company Abode Monday debuted its newest smart camera on the CES 2020. The Smart Camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and has a modular design that allows it to function as a video doorbell using the included holder, or can be used in different ways mounted as a security camera.

The Smart Camera is the first device from Abode that works outside of its smart home security platform. It also includes built-in machine learning functionality that users can use to learn faces over time, resulting in improved notifications for suspicious activity.

Users can manage the database of faces detected by the camera, even using Abode’s automation functionality called Cue to reactivate smart home devices based on who sees it. Adobe says the feature can be turned on and off at any time, a nod to the increasing demands for privacy and control over what data homeowners share.

“With these new solutions, which can only be used or integrated into our existing security systems for improved functionality, users have even more choice when it comes to creating a safe home on their terms,” ​​said Abode CEO, Chris Carney.

Another striking feature of the Abode Smart Camera is the size. About half the size of a deck of cards, thanks to its compactness it can be placed almost anywhere. You get 1080p video with a wide field of view of 152 degrees, so you can cover large areas with a single camera, night vision, built-in speaker and microphone and motion detection – all the functions we have come to expect from modern security cameras.

With doorbell mounting, users can power the device through existing doorbell wiring, although you might lose your doorbell. Although not ready for the first launch of the camera in the first quarter of this year, Abode will release a version of the holder that adds a built-in call button later in the year to solve this problem. The Smart Camera can also be powered by a power outlet.

While Apple HomeKit certification is in progress, Abode said the camera comes with video support from both Alexa and Google Assistant. The camera is expected to sell $ 199, the company says.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors