The newest: Billie Eilish wins 5 in dominant Grammys | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Her album beat a group of nominees including Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Ariana Grande.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserved this?” Eilish said when she accepted the price.

Her other Grammies include the best new artist and the song of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.

__

8:28 pm

Billie Eilish has won the Grammy for the best new artist

It was the third Grammy for the 18-year-old at Sunday’s ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She previously won the song of the year for “Bad Guy” and the best pop song album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“I think the fans deserve everything, there is not enough talk about it tonight,” Eilish said when she accepted the prize. “I love all fandoms.”

She defeated a group of nominees including Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

___

8:15 pm

With tears down her cheeks, Demi Lovato stood on the Grammy’s stage in a white ball gown and wore her new single “Everyone”, written just four days before her almost fatal overdose in July 2018.

It was the 27-year-old first time at the Grammy Awards in two years and her first major performance since that fateful day.

Accompanied by a piano alone, Lovato in the Christian Siriano dress glowed on stage Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, stopped shortly after her voice faltered at the beginning, and her emotional song started again. She survived well and earned a standing ovation from her colleagues.

Before the Grammys, Lovato discussed the song with the New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 of Apple Music. She said she had recorded “Everyone” before being rushed home from Hollywood Hills to a hospital in Los Angeles. Paramedics found her unconscious.

She told the Grammies that she is excited about her comeback, including singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on February 2.

___

7.30 p.m.

Sheila E. says that FKA twigs decided to dance instead of singing together with Usher during their Prince tribute to the Grammy.

Sheila E. said Sunday backstage that twigs chose not to sing because they did not have the right audio equipment to hear. She says that Twigs decided to appear as a backup dancer, which drew some initial criticism of social media.

Usher and Sheila E. performed a medley of Prince songs, including “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.” Twigs appeared on stage during ‘When Doves Cry’ in a feathered outfit, spinning on a pole before she danced on Usher.

Twigs is a British singer-songwriter who danced pole in her video clip ‘Cellophane’.

___

7:45 pm

Billie Eilish has won the Grammy for number of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.

It was Eilish’s second Grammy Sunday, after winning the best pop song album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” During the ceremony prior to the broadcast at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Eilish said from the stage that “I feel like I’m making a lot of jokes, but I really want to say I’m so grateful.”

The 18-year-old told the music stars in the crowd that “I grew up watching all of you.”

She was accompanied on stage by her brother and musical partner Finneas, who previously won two Grammy on Sunday for his work with his sister.

___

7:40 pm

Meek Mill and DJ Khaled paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle on the Grammy.

“When we lost you, it really hurt me,” Mill said in the bleak solo rap that opened the tribute to his fellow rapper who was shot and killed 10 months ago at the age of 33.

It became more festive when Khaled and John Legend appeared.

“Everyone stand up, we do this for Nipsey Hussle!” Khaled shouted to the audience at Staples Center on Sunday, while a video of a throbbing Hussle appeared on a big screen.

They were also accompanied by Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG as a tribute to Hussle, who posthumously won his first Grammy in the pre-TV broadcast earlier Sunday, with the best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle”, showing Ricch .

The resident of Los Angeles, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot outside his clothing store on March 31 just a few miles from Staples Center. A few months earlier, he was first nominated for a Grammy.

The tribute ended with Khaled calling out the names of Hussle along with those of Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who died earlier in a helicopter accident.

___

7:30 pm

The Grammy Awards contained much sincere and explicit tribute to Kobe Bryant on the day of the death of the NBA star, but there were also much more subtle ones.

The guitar from Billy Ray Cyrus had ‘# 24’, the song from Bryant on his guitar and Lil Nas X had a Bryant sweater draped over a chair at the start of their performance of ‘Old Town Road’ during the Grammy on Sunday in Staples Center in Los Angeles, the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

Run DMC member Joseph “Run” Simmons “held up a white Bryant Jersey while performing” Walk This Way “with Aerosmith.

And Lizzo, who dedicated the show to Bryant when she opened it with a performance, accepted the Grammy for the best pop solo performance without calling his name. She simply said that today she realized that after she got lost in her own problems all week, she realized that “all of that can disappear in an instant.”

41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles earlier Sunday.

___

5:45 pm

Lizzo has won the Grammy for the best solo pop-vocal performance for ‘Truth Hurts’ in what is already a big night for the R&B singer-songwriter.

The prize was first awarded during Sunday’s Grammy Awards broadcast from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

But Lizzo had already won two Grammy for the broadcast. She won the best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and the best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She accepted the third award minutes after opening the show with a medley of “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You”, a performance she started by dedicating the night to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who earlier Sunday died in a helicopter crash.

“The whole week I am lost in my problems, stressed,” Lizzo said when she accepted her third prize. “Then all of that can disappear in an instant.”

___

5.25 pm

Host Alicia Keys said the Grammy’s are drenched in “crazy sadness” just after the loss of Kobe Bryant.

“Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero,” Keys said in her opening monologue.

She was then accompanied by members of Boyz II Men for an acapella rendition of their song “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are held on Sunday in Los Angeles at Staples Center, the arena where the Lakers legend and former NBA superstar played nearly all of his 20-year career. And the ceremony comes on the day the 41-year-old Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

“We’re here in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said.

Lizzo had opened the show by saying “Tonight is for Kobe” at the start of her performance of “Cuz I Love You”.

___

5:10 pm

Lizzo has opened the Grammy broadcast with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” the R&B singer-songwriter explained as she conducted an orchestra and launched her song “Cuz I Love You” at the start of the show.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are held on Sunday in Los Angeles at Staples Center, the arena where the Lakers legend and former NBA superstar played nearly all of his 20-year career. And the ceremony comes on the day that 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash just outside the city.

Lizzo, who won two Grammy before the broadcast started, and Billie Eilish are among the biggest prizes at the ceremony organized by Alicia Keys.

___

16.00 hours

Lizzo and Billie Eilish have won their first Grammy career in what could be the start of a big night for both pop sensations.

Lizzo won the best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and the best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” at the Grammy Awards pre-broadcast ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

18-year-old Eilish won the best pop song album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” And her brother and musical partner Finneas won the best technical album and producer of the year.

Lizzo and Eilish are among the nominees for the biggest prizes of the night, including the best new artist and album, song and record of the year, presented during the Grammy broadcast that starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

___

02:50

The deceased Nipsey Hussle has won his first Grammy Award.

Hussle won the best rap performance for ‘Racks in the Middle’ on Sunday, which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and mother of his child, accepted the prize with various members of the Hussle family.

London called Hussle “a phenomenal ship” that “did it not only for the prices, but also for the people.”

The rapper in Los Angeles, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, received his first Grammy nomination last year.

Less than two months later, he was shot at the age of 33 while standing outside his clothing store.

The award comes on a day when Los Angeles mourns another local hero, the former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

___

02:40

At the age of 61, Tanya Tucker won the first two Grammy Awards of her career, 48 years after her first hit at the age of 13.

Tucker won the best country album on Sunday during the pre-broadcast ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles for ‘While I’ Livin ‘, her first album with original material in 17 years.

She also won the best country song for ‘Bring My Flowers Now’, which is also nominated for the general song of the year, which will be presented later on Sunday during the main broadcast.

Tucker was a 13-year-old country child when her 1972 song “Delta Dawn” became a big hit.

Her recordings became increasingly scarce over the years as she went through career and personal struggles, and last year ‘while I am Livin’ represented the largest of several comeback attempts.

Tucker has been nominated 14 times for Grammy.

Tucker is still very young compared to the winner of the other big Grammy, 86-year-old Willie Nelson, who brought home the best country solo performance for “Ride Me Back Home”. It was the ninth Grammy of Nelson.

___

02:15

Hildur Guðnadóttir takes a Grammy home for music that she initially thought nobody would want to hear.

The female composer won the best score soundtrack for the HBO mini-series “Chornobyl” during the pre-broadcast ceremony Sunday.

The soundtrack won her an Emmy last year. And in January she became the first woman in 19 years to win the best original score for “Joker” at the Golden Globes.

“I think it fits very well with the images of the film and I was happy with the way the music worked with the story and characters in this series,” she said behind the scenes of the soundtrack “Chornobyl”. “But I never thought anyone would ever listen to the soundtrack album, to be honest. I am very surprised to be here today. “

She is also up for an Academy Award for ‘Joker’ next month. If she wins an Oscar, she could receive three of the four EGOT awards after her Grammy and Emmy.

Guðnadóttir called the experience “surreal” and an “adventure.” She said she might have plans to go to Broadway, which could be some pressure for her to win a Tony Award.

“Now I feel a lot of pressure,” she said, grinning. “That’s the next step. The next project, I think.”

– Jonathan Landrum Jr.

___

1:45 pm

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Award on Sunday for the best spoken word album for the audio book of her memoir ‘Becoming’ in 2019.

Obama was not present to accept the prize at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the Grammy ceremony prior to the broadcast.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, has two Grammy in the same category, one for his 2005 audio book ‘Dreams of My Father’ and another for his 2007 audio book ‘The Audacity of Hope’.

The spoken word albums category includes poetry, storytelling and audiobooks.

___

13.15 hrs

“Homecoming” from Beyoncé has won the Grammy Award for the best music film.

The Netflix film weaves Beyoncé’s 2018 performances at the Coachella music festival together, including countless nods to historically black colleges and universities.

Producer Steve Pamon in accepting the prize said that those who worked to graduate from the institutions are their inspiration. He also praised Beyoncé for her leadership in the project.

The superstar was not present at the pre-broadcast ceremony where her Grammy victory was announced.

___

12:45 a.m.

The Grammy Awards ceremony prior to the broadcast was opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of Interim Recording Academy, opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammies are handed out before the main show and the attendees say: “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant today in a tragic helicopter accident.”

“Because we’re in his house, I’d like to ask you to come with me for a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists who arrived at the show responded to Bryant’s death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammy-nominated Keb “Mo” call the death of Bryant “a huge loss.”

“He is just a huge role model,” said Keb “Mo”.

The British artist Labrinth said: ‘It was insane news to hear this morning. He has been part of my life for a long time. … I could not believe it. “

___

10 a.m.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X enter one of the most exciting days of their career, while attending their first ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, where they are the best nominated acts. But ten days before undoubtedly the biggest night in music broke out, the industry broke out when the Recording Academy announced it had placed its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct.

Dugan and her lawyers shot back to the academy and claimed that the award ceremony was rigged. That energy puts a dark cloud above nominees such as Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X, breakthrough acts competing for top prizes.

The Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

The corresponding press