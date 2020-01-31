The New Zealand Breakers final hopes for Adelaide 36ers

Her raging top scorer Daniel Johnson said they didn’t deserve to get on the back of such a dysfunctional display.

“If we play like this, we don’t give ourselves a chance to win a game,” he told Sky Sport.

“Just in our defense. We couldn’t get any stops, no rotations, no talk, people who are just selfish.

“(On the offensive) I think we just stopped moving the ball. People fired bad shots.”

Loading

The breakers remain sixth, but still within sight of Brisbane (13-11) and Melbourne (12-12), who have had to overtake them in the past two weeks.

Veteran Abercrombie hit a career high with 31 points within two points, saying the rating would come easily.

“We knew if we could hold them, we could get what we wanted,” he said.

“We performed really well and just released their pressure. We could get simple shots, open threes and everything we wanted.”

Loading

Finn Delany, the striker from Kiwi, was equally impressive with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Guard Sek Henry contributed 18 points in what is arguably the highest team classification of the season.

The Breakers have won eight of their last eleven games, but must continue in this form in two street crunch games against Illawarra on Sunday and Brisbane next week.

Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half, but his fade summed up the fortunes of the 36s, who were only 49-45 behind during the main break.

Jack McVeigh scored 20 points, but star keeper Jerome Randle was limited to only 10 points in Adelaide’s biggest season loss.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading