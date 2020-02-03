The New York Times Needle shows how journalists did not learn from 2016

WASHINGTON – Back by unpopular question is the New York Times election night needle. The newspaper announced on Monday that it would roll out not one four different needles to project and predict the results of the caucus in Iowa.

You probably remember it Times’ needle of the 2016 elections Times revives the needle for Iowa, reporters explain, because it “gives many readers the piece of information they want more than anything else during election night: it tells them who is on schedule to win the election.”

No, the piece of information that readers want more than anything during the election night is who won the election. And the moment the outcome is announced, the Times’ needles become obsolete. The return of the needle is another sign that while we kick off a presidential primary with great commitment to the country, political journalism has still not learned the lessons of 2016.

Four years ago, the political class – including many journalists – was humiliated by the election of Donald Trump. You would think that such a moment would have been a period of self-reflection, a real attempt to understand how we missed the story and how we can improve the ways we discuss the next election.

There was no such settlement after the Trump election. Nr. 9/11 Political Journalism Committee. No industry-wide listening tour to hear from readers and voters. (Props against Huffington Post “It’s like a natural law that you just continue with the next story,” Jay Rosen, a NYU professor and widely read media critic, recently told me. In this case, the following story was one whose importance could not be underestimated: the presidency of Donald Trump. But that is why, Rosen adds, “you have no real investigation into what went wrong.”

A question that political reporters and editors could have weighed in a settlement after 2016 was whether the growing fixation with prediction and projection serves readers and citizens. It is human to look for information that helps you understand the unknowable. During the 2016 elections, daily polling averages and projection journalism increased, largely led by the Times and that of Nate Silver FiveThirtyEight. Whether intended or not, those averages became security blankets for anxious readers to hold on to in the run-up to the elections. Trump can’t win, he thought, because polling averages and projections are still showing Hillary Clinton on the road to victory. “They call it 538 because that’s the number of times you check it every hour,” tweeted the writer Susan Orlean on the eve of the 2016 elections.

None of this means that the projections or the needle were wrong, even if the underlying polls were. While the 2016 election night continued, the Times needle, as promised, waved slowly, then quickly, to Trump’s name as he marched to victory.

The question is: What service does the needle offer? The Times tries to anticipate critics of its decision to use the Iowa caucus election needle by writing: “For those who are wondering if the world really needs the election needle, we realize that the actual results will appear soon enough. But we also think that the millions of people who follow the election night results online must have the context to understand them, just like experts. “

What does the public win by having election information rolling the same minute by minute, precinct-by-precinct as the political professionals? Are readers better informed in a way that increases their understanding of the campaign by being the Times Needle the whole evening as opposed to literally doing something else and waiting for the end result to arrive? Is it not possible to do more important journalism with the help of the resources that are deposited in projection journalism?

Jay Rosen, a professor at the NYU, says that the shift in journalism toward what he calls game day coverage and insider statistics stems from a fundamental error in political journalism: the failure to clearly articulate a mission or goal .

“No one has any idea what it means to succeed in campaign coverage,” he says. “If you can predict a winner, is that a success? Even if journalists could do that – it turned out in 2016 that they couldn’t – even if they could, what now? This is who’s going to win: we’ll tell you before the vote! Is that really a public service that tells voters who is going to win? “

The Times Needle will certainly attract millions of anxious readers like the Times’ liberal audiences are looking for the smallest piece of certainty and certainty in the first competition of 2020. But is that really a public service? Is this what political journalism should do?