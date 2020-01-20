The editorial board of the New York Times approved Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Warren are currently the Democrats best equipped to lead this debate. May the best woman win,” the Times editorial board announced.

The Times’s selection was unique. Newspaper approves presidential candidates since 1860, but it was the first time that they publicly released part of their process, followed by the announcement of approval during an episode of “The Weekly”, broadcast on FX Sunday evening. It is also the first time the Times has approved more than one candidate.

The publication acknowledged the different approach, writing that the approval of two candidates was “a departure from the agreement”. They felt that “Senator Warren is a gifted storyteller” and that she speaks to “many progressives who are hungry for major change”.

But the Times also argued that Klobuchar “has a long Senate resume and bipartisan credentials that make her a valuable negotiator; she has shown that she can unite the party, and perhaps the nation.”

The two candidates reacted to the news via Twitter almost immediately after the announcement of the endorsements. Klobuchar simply wrote, “An honor!” While Warren hung on to something she pointed out in the debate last week when she said, “The only people on this scene who have won all elections in which they participated are women: Amy and me. “On Sunday evening, Warren wrote in a tweet:” So I guess Amy Klobuchar and I are now unbeaten in the elections and unbeaten in the New York Times endorsements! “

On Monday, editorial board member Mara Gay told MSNBC that it was obvious that the committee was “extremely torn apart.” Explaining further that the split decision was “a symptom [of Democrats] of having a very solid field”.

Gay went to respond to some of the criticism the Times faced by not making a final choice.

“First of all, I just want to say that we understand that not everyone will agree with the approval, that’s fine. It’s really about empowering voters. And giving them the information they will need to make the best decision based on their values, “Hallie Jackson told MSNBC Gay.

Jackson followed up, asking if the Times had chosen the easy way.

“I think the thing we are focusing on is that there is more than one way to go. Again, this fierce debate that takes place within the Democratic Party, about whether to be more moderate or more progressive is a kind of herring [red] in a way, because the idea is to find what unites Democrats and put forward the best candidate. “

Gay continued, “I just want to back up a second. Not a single vote was cast. So I think we feel responsible for allowing voters to have a real say in this process. “

Jackson then asked questions about the broadcast, calling it “an unprecedented level of transparency” and asking if the Times would do it again. She also asked if it was feared that it “perpetuates a reality TV mentality?”

“Personally, I found it quite refreshing,” replied Gay. “As journalists, we really advocate for disclosure among public servants, all the time, and transparency. And I think that was part of the process which, all critics aside, worked really well. This is what voters deserve. “