The New York man who has been wrongly convicted of murdering his parents is sworn in as a lawyer

NEW YORK – Martin Tankleff was admitted on Wednesday to the New York State bar in the same court of appeal where his unlawful conviction in the murder of his parents in 1988 was set aside.

Tankleff, 48, was just 17 when his parents were stabbed and clubbed to death in their suburban Long Island home. He served nearly two decades of a life sentence of 50 years in prison before his conviction was abandoned.

“Today was a historic day, not only for the fact that I was admitted as a lawyer, but also for the fact that two of the judges who released me in 2007 were part of the sworn panel,” Tankleff said.

According to his publicist, he becomes one of a handful of exonerees who practice the law in the state. His admission to the state bar was confirmed by Lucian Chalfen, spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System.

“It has been a very, very long fight and now I can do much more good for the criminal justice system and society,” Tankleff told reporters, who had his newly issued “certificate of good reputation” as a lawyer.

He was in jail in the early to mid 90s “fighting for my life” when he decided he wanted to study law, Tankleff said.

“One of the biggest problems I have addressed since my release is the need for electronic recording of interviews and interrogations,” he said. “I think that protects all involved … If (his) interrogation was recorded, I would not have spent nearly 18 years in prison.”

Tankleff said he will continue to teach at Touro College and the University of Georgetown, and advocate criminal justice reform and tackle unlawful convictions. He obtained his law degree at the Touro Law Center.

Tankleff settled an unlawful prison sentence against the state in 2014 for nearly $ 3.4 million. In 2018, he reached a $ 10 million settlement with Suffolk County, CNN branch reported WABC-TV.

An appeal court in Brooklyn abandoned his conviction in 2007 and all charges against Tankleff were rejected the following year. The court ruled that Tankleff would probably not have been convicted if newly discovered evidence was presented at the hearing in 1990 at the time.

When the police arrived at the parental home in Belle Terre, Tankleff was interrogated and told that his father had awakened from a coma and accused him of the crime. Suffolk County police investigators brought a confession from Tankleff that was used to convict him.

Tankleff said to the police “repeatedly and consistently” that his father’s business partner was responsible, according to court documents. The businessman claimed that he was not involved and rejected the claim as “ridiculous.”

A team of supporters helped bidding for exemption

Since his conviction in June 1990, Tankleff had maintained his innocence and fought his prison cell to clear his name. A team of supporters helped him secure his exemption, including Barry Scheck from The Innocence Project, a national litigation and public policy organization, and Jay Salpeter, a detective in New York City who became a private investigator.

In a CNN opinion piece from 2018, Tankleff drew parallels between his case and that of Brendan Dassey, an intellectually disabled teenager from Wisconsin whose lawyers, according to him, gave a forced confession to murder at the age of 16. A federal court of appeal confirmed the confession in 2017.

“As a seventeen-year-old, I was manipulated during the interrogation to confess – false – that I had killed my own parents. And just as the courts have failed to protect Dassey, they have not protected me either, “Tankleff wrote.

“After my beloved parents were murdered in our house on Long Island in 1988, the police interrogated me for hours without a lawyer, insisted that I was guilty and wrongly claimed that my father had involved me before I died and that my hair was found in my mother’s hands.

“Terrified, I began to wonder if I had darkened and committed these crimes,” he wrote at the time. “Encouraging this way of thinking, the police eventually proposed incriminating scenarios: could I have used the watermelon knife on the counter to stab my mother? Could I have used the dumbbells in my room to attack my father? To escape the nightmare of the interrogation, I finally endorsed their guiding questions – even though I didn’t kill the parents I loved. “

