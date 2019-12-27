The New Year's Eve does not stop!

Loading...

It is still this time of year when we celebrate the New Year with friends and loved ones. But did you know that it can be risky for the eyes? Sparkling champagne and apple cider glasses will drip, but now is the time to reconsider how to keep your eyes and those of your friends and family safe from trauma.

Did you say 50 miles per hour?

Yes, once released from the bottle, the caps move more than twice as fast as your car in a school zone! In fact, the caps can travel so fast that they can break the glass. Imagine what can happen to your eye at this speed.

The initial impact on the eye can cause injuries that can range from a severe scratch on the cornea to laceration of the eye itself. These injuries usually require surgery, but can still cause blindness or loss of the eye. But also keep in mind that the consequences of the injury can be delayed, often by decades. One example is delayed onset glaucoma which leads to painless vision loss and blindness over time.

So what steps can you take to protect yourself and others?

We are glad you asked. Whether you are toasting with sparkling cider or champagne, remember that the bottle caps are under pressure and if proper precautions are not taken, the cap could fly off and injure your eye.

Here are some simple steps you can take to keep all those eyes safe on New Years Eve. Follow these steps to make your evening fun:

Don't shake this bottle as this will also expand these gas bubbles and cause an increase in pressure. Keep this bottle still. Cover the cap with a towel and direct the bottle away from yourself and others. Hold the bottle at a 45 degree angle, place the towel over the bottle and hold the stopper with your hand. If you gradually turn and move the bottle, not the stopper, the stopper will be gradually removed. Cool the bottle before popping the cap. The gas bubbles in the champagne expand hot, which means that the cork is under higher pressure. So keep this bottle on ice or in the fridge until ready to serve.

A toast to a happy and safe new year for your family and friends and remember the joy your eyes bring to the celebration!

Wyoming Ophthalmology Society