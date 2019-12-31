The New Year 4K TV deals from Best Buy start at just $ 230

Loading...

Do you want to see the ball fall on a brand new 4K TV? If you act fast enough, you might be able to grab a new 4K television and pick it up at Best Buy before they close for the holidays. We have seen some excellent deals, with the cheapest models now only $ 230.

That's as cheap as 4K TVs have been throughout the year. We have seen great prices for sets of Toshiba, LG, Samsung and Vizio, to name just a few. Even if you don't necessarily need the TV to ring in the New Year, you can pick up all these TVs for free within an hour or via two-day shipping.

These are the best deals we have found.

43 inches, from $ 230

43-inch TV & # 39; s are the perfect 4K TV for your bedroom. But their small size makes them a bit too small for many other users. The cheapest TV that we could find for sale in this size range is the 43-inch Fire TV from Best Buy. We only recommend this TV for a guest room because the image quality is lagging behind almost any other brand. However, the Samsung Frame TV is a great deal for just $ 800 and a much better buy (and also aesthetically appealing) if you have the money.

Insignia 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition – $ 230 (save $ 70)

Samsung Frame Series 4K UHD TV with HDR – $ 800 (save $ 300)

50 and 55 inches, starting at $ 300

50- and 55-inch TVs are just as good in the bedroom as anywhere else than a secondary television. We have a few options around $ 300 here, of which our favorite is the deal in the TCL 5 series, although these are solid options.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV edition – $ 300 (save $ 80)

TCL 50-inch 5-series 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV – $ 300 (save $ 100)

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV edition – $ 330 (save $ 100)

65 inches or larger, starting at $ 530

TVs of 65 inches and larger are the formats that you are looking for when you are looking for a new TV in the living room. Here we highly recommend the 65-inch LG Nano 8 Series 4K TV or Vizio & # 39; s P Series Quantum sets – they have excellent image quality. But don't let the TCL 5 series pass – it's a bargain for $ 530 and perfect for people with a smaller budget.

TCL 65-inch 5-series 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV – $ 530 (save $ 170)

LG 65-inch Nano 8 series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – $ 800 (save $ 300)

Vizio 65-inch Quantum 4K UHD TV with HDR – $ 900 (save $ 300)

