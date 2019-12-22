The new Xbox sale discounts more than 800 titles in the 2019 countdown

Loading...

2019 is coming to an end and to close the decade strongly, Microsoft has launched a new sale that discounts more than 800 titles. The sale is now live and Microsoft has launched a new preview to show some of the titles included in the sale, check it out below.



As mentioned earlier, Microsoft's 2019 countdown sale is now live and features some of the biggest games of the year. Highlights include Gears 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20 and Borderlands 3. The sale allows users to save up to 67% with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Gold Members saving up to 10% more. That is a great saving!

What better way to close the year than buying more video games. If you are interested in the sale, we suggest you make your transactions before we reach most of the holiday season and we escape.

The sale began on December 19, 2019 and will end on January 2, 2020. Therefore, you have until next year to decide which games you would like to buy. You can view the full list of games for sale through the Xbox Live store.

Source: Xbox Live Store