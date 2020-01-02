The new USB cable kills your Linux laptop if it is stolen in a public place

Loading...

image: Michael Altfield

A software engineer has designed a so-called "USB interrupt cable" that functions as a dead man's switch to turn off or erase a Linux laptop when the device is stolen from your table or from your lap in public spaces such as parks, shopping centers and internet cafe.

The cable, called Buskill, was designed by Michael Altfield, a software engineer and Linux systems administrator from Orlando, Florida.

The idea is to connect the BusKill cable to your Linux laptop at one end, and to your belt, at the other end. When someone removes their laptop from their lap or table, the USB cable is disconnected from the laptop and activates a udev script (1, 2, 3) that executes a series of preset operations.

These can be something as simple as activating your screen saver or turning off your device (forcing the thief to skip the authentication mechanism of your laptop before accessing any information), but the script can also be set to erase the device or delete certain folders (to avoid thieves recovering confidential data or accessing secure business backends).

"We try our best to increase our OpSec when we use our laptop in public, such as using a good VPN provider, 2FA and autocomplete the password database to avoid listening on the net or on the shoulder," says Altfield. "But even then, there is always the risk that someone can steal your laptop after it has been authenticated!"

Altfield is not selling ready-made BusKill cables, at least, not for now. On his website, the Linux IT expert posted instructions on how everyone can build their own BusKill cables.

The basic components included a USB flash drive (it may be empty, it is not necessary to store any data in it), a carabiner keychain to connect the BusKill cable to your belt, a USB magnetic break adapter and the real USB cable.

The price of a cable can vary from $ 20 to $ 45, depending on the BusKill configuration required for your device and the strength of its components.

Altfield also lists two sample udev scripts. One locks your device by activating the screen saver while the second turns off your laptop.

Users must create their own scripts that delete data or delete confidential folders, as they will depend on the location and type of data they wish to delete.