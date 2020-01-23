The Russian space agency has approved plans for the country’s most powerful rocket since the 1960s space race, a 246-foot-tall monster containing 10 separate engines in five stages.

In theory, the new Yenisei rocket, named after a river in central Russia, could increase the distances of cosmonauts, allowing Russia to plan independent missions to the Moon. With Yenisei, the Russians could compete with the Americans in a new wave of space exploration.

The idea behind the Yenisei program is to develop a rocket capable of launching manned capsules a quarter of a million miles to the Moon or to a space station in orbit around the Moon. The same rocket could also transport extremely heavy satellites weighing 80 tonnes or more and place them in orbit around the Earth.

The current rockets from Russia are not up to par. The Proton rocket, the most powerful in Russia today, can only transport 25 tonnes in low Earth orbit. While Proton is roughly equivalent to the largest American operational rocket, the Delta IV Heavy, the Americans are working on a much more powerful launcher, which corresponds to the lifting power of the now retired Saturn V, which has taken from astronauts on the Moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The question arises whether the Russian space agency Roscosmos will actually build the Yenisei. The potential price of $ 22 billion, as well as Moscow’s long history of excessive promises in new space technologies, do not bode well for its prospects.

The Russian government may also simply want the Yenisei program to be used in high-stake negotiations with the United States on the future of Russian-American collaboration in space.

“Work with us on future lunar missions,” might say Moscow to the Americans, “or we’ll just mount our new Yenisei rockets on the Moon on our own.”

“Russia needs Yenisei to continue cooperation, to negotiate with the Americans in space,” Pavel Luzin, a space expert at Perm University in Russia, told the Daily Beast.

After several years of study, Roscosmos officially launched the Yenisei program in 2018. At the end of December 2019, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin approved the design of the rocket. Rogozin called on his deputy, Alexander Lopatin, to oversee the continued development of Yenisei, with the aim of launching the rocket for the first time in 2028.

In the United States, NASA takes old space shuttle engines and adds four each to a new rocket body for the new space launch system. In its ultimate form, the SLS could carry 130 tonnes to a low Earth orbit or accelerate an Orion capsule and its crew to a new lunar space station that NASA is trying to build.

“NASA’s new mission to the moon is far from secure.”

SLS is slated to launch on its first test flight in 2020. If the test is successful, SLS will join NASA’s crash effort to bring astronauts back to the Moon in 2024, near the end of the President’s second possible term in office Donald Trump.

But NASA’s new lunar mission is far from certain. Experts estimate that it could cost $ 30 billion on top of the roughly $ 20 billion that Congress typically awards to NASA each year. For the 2020 budget, lawmakers approved just $ 600 million of the $ 1 billion down payment the space agency wanted for the lunar mission.

Even if NASA gets the money, the schedule for a return to the Moon by 2024 is so tight that it allows for no problems with a wide range of new equipment, including the crew capsule. Orion, a new lunar lander and the SLS.

“Everything has to work perfectly,” says John Logsdon, professor emeritus of political science and international affairs at George Washington University and former NASA advisor.

As risky as the American mission to the Moon is, Russia wants to be part of it in the same way that Russian rockets, capsules and cosmonauts are essential contributors to the International Space Station. And given its rich experience in space and its vast inventory of old reliable rockets and capsules, Moscow demanded preferential treatment in the American company Moon.

That could mean lucrative contracts, space on the moon station, and a big say in what explorers do when they set foot on the moon for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

So far, NASA has rejected the Russian claims. The US space agency said its lead role in the Moon mission should “allow the United States to set” rules of the road “for space activities.” Roscosmos did not respond in time for this story.

By developing, or threatening to develop, the mighty Yenisei, Moscow is apparently betting that the United States would rather work with Russia than against Russia when (or if) human explorers begin to return to the Moon in the years to come.

But NASA could call the Roscosmos bluff.

“They have a history of non-execution of the things they say they will do,” said Logsdon of the Russian space agency. Yenisei “will need a lot of money that Russia does not have and a priority on the exploration of deep space which is at least defensible.”

Logsdon highlighted two previous Russian efforts to develop super heavy rockets, which failed.

It should be noted that, in addition to promising to build a huge new rocket, Roscosmos did not detail how he would actually complete a new lunar mission. There has been very little discussion of capsules, landers or moon stations. “Russia simply has no experience here,” said Luzin. If Yenisei is a bluff, he is strangely weak.

The Yenisei program therefore explodes in an uncertain future, betting on a new powerful rocket which could transport cosmonauts to the Moon or force the Americans to invite the Russians to join the United States’ own lunar missions. Or it could fail as a bluff and as a real rocket, anchoring the proud Russian cosmonauts while America’s own space explorers shoot for the Moon without them.

