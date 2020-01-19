The new TV program from the maker of 'Downton Abbey' is painfully accurate

PASADENA, California – The historical costumes of a Julian Fellowes drama can be incredibly accurate, as an actress discovered in his new series “Belgravia.”

The Epix drama by ‘Downton Abbey’ maker Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame is set in 19th-century London and plays Tamsin Greig, who starred in the TV comedy ‘Episodes’ and Philip Glenister (‘Cranford’).

When asked if the complicated outfits were difficult or easy to work in, Greig gave a quick answer.

“Do you think they look easy?” She said. “Within a week of filming, I became under the care of an osteopath and I realized that I should have prepared better by wearing a few corsets every day in the weeks until the start of the shooting.”

It is impossible to get the silhouette of the 1840s without the binding underwear that women wore, she said. When the limited series actresses look comfortable, Greig added, “It’s really great acting.”

Alice Eve (“Bombshell”) and Ella Purnell (“Sweetbitter”) also play a leading role in the series and took part in a presentation for TV critics on Saturday. The six-part drama makes its debut on 12 April.

“Belgravia,” in the large London district of that name, was adapted by Fellowes from his 2016 novel of the same name. Asked to compare the series with “Downton Abbey,” the hit-TV drama set in the early 1900s , Fellowes said the projects reflect the periods in which they take place.

For the Epix limited series, this is “the emergence of the great Victorian era of production and money and … the expansion of London,” he said. “While you could say that” Downton “was on the other side of the hill, it was part of the decline, especially as we follow it through the 1920s.”

“Belgravia” is a “can-do show,” he said. “It’s really about people achieving what they want, despite the difficulties that society encounters on their path. … But I hope it’s essentially a kind of uplifting story. “

Fellowes was delighted to receive last year’s large-screen version of “Downton Abbey”, which arrived at PBS four years after the series, but was non-committal about the possibility of a second film. He is also preparing a TV series, “The Gilded Age” for HBO, set in America in the 1880s.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press