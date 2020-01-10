The new TV pilot filmed in Wakefield tells the story of Clara Clarkson

Loading...

A new TV pilot shows the life of a remarkable Victorian woman who is involved in Wakefield as a “lover and protector” of women.

The pilot tells the story of Clara Clarkson, who was born in the city in 1811, and focuses on her struggles as an unmarried woman.

The episode entitled Clara was commissioned by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield (FWW), a team of volunteers who wanted to tell the stories of the women who helped shape our city.

Through her research, the team has uncovered the stories of dozens of women, but believe Clara is one of the strongest.

Sarah Cobham, who founded the group, said: “This is about power and control and about women finding their place in an oppressive Victorian society.

“Clara didn’t achieve anything because she couldn’t.” She described what life was like for women in Victorian times.

The film, directed by Ana Arsentyeva, was shot in Wakefield and produced by students from the University of York.

“It really made it clear how terrible it was for them.

“She founded a literary society, a music society, these safe spaces for women who, for one reason or another, never got married.”

Although there is no evidence that Clara was gay, she left many clues in her diary and never married. After her death in 1889, she donated large sums of money to Ann Ashton, who was probably her life partner.

Based on research by Helga Fox, the pilot contains details from Clara’s diaries and follows a screenplay by Caleb Shepherd. The film, directed by Ana Arsentyeva, was shot in Wakefield and produced by students from the University of York.

More than 40 people were involved in the production of the 30-minute episode.

Sarah is now in talks with production companies about the pilot and hopes to produce a film and TV series about Clara’s life.

The pilot will be premiered on Sunday, March 8, 2020, International Women’s Day, in the Mechanics Theater.

Visit forgottenwomenwake.com/clara for tickets or more information.