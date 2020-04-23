The New Scooby-Doo Movie SCOOB! Theaters Will Be Scanned And Digitally Released Next Month – GeekTyrant

Warner Bros.’s latest Scooby-Doo movie, Scoob!, set to release in theaters on May 15, 2020. Well, the studio still plans to release The Scoob! on that date, but instead, it will be released digitally. You will be able to rent Scoob for $ 19.99 in the United States and Canada or you can buy it for $ 24.99.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros., said in a statement:

“While we all want to be able to show our films again in theaters, we are navigating unprecedented new times that require creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content. We know that fans want to see ‘Scoob’ and we are delighted that we can provide this emotional film for families to enjoy while at home together. “

Here is a summary of the film:

SCOOB! reveals how Scooby and Shaggy first met lifelong friends and how they joined young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne for the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and incidents shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery. ever: plot to release the Cerberus ghost dog to the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse”, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret heritage and epic fate more than anyone imagined.

Frank Welker he returns to provide Scooby-Doo’s voice, and will accompany him Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, and Will Forte as Shaggy. The film also stars Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Kiersey Clemons as Sky Dee Deees. Jason Isaacs voicing the villain Dick Dastardly, and Ken Jeong Dynomutt, Blue Falcon sidekick, will play. Then there is John Armitage from Young Sheldon and Grace Mckenna from Captain Marvel, who plays young versions of Shaggy and Daphne.

Scoob! led by franchise veteran Scooby-Doo Tony Cervone.