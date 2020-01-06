The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is available in a color that will not bore you to death

Loading...

At this year’s CES 2020, Samsung dismantled its latest Chromebook. And let’s just say you can see this laptop from a mile away.

Aside from the specs, the first thing I noticed when I looked at the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was how bright it was. It comes in an interesting “Fiesta Red” color that is red and orange depending on the light.

If you’re not feeling adventurous, you can go for the more boring version of Mercury Gray.

OK, let’s get to the technical stuff.

With a thickness of 9.9 mm, the 2-in-1 Chromebook is the thinnest from Samsung so far. And at around 2.3 pounds, it’s super light too.

It is certainly not as easy as the Pixelbook Go that I carried around at CES. Still, when I recorded it, I immediately thought about how easy it would be to commute with it.

Not only the laptop is bright, but also the display.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

The Galaxy Chromebook has a 13.3-inch AMOLED 4K touchscreen display, which at first glance is undoubtedly a hit in terms of color and quality. It has a 1-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the keyboard.

If you’re wondering why a camera is on the keyboard, it’s for things like conference calls. Instead of flipping the entire laptop over to use the front-facing camera, you can flip it back instead.

The placement of the camera is actually pretty clever.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

There is also a built-in stylus to navigate the laptop. Or you can use it for things like notes and drawing.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with ChromeOS. In addition, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of memory are available.

With the built-in pen, you can scroll through the display, take notes or take notes.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is $ 999 and will be available for purchase in the first quarter of this year.

Of course, we have to put this laptop through its paces before we can express our opinion, but it is quite powerful on paper. So if you’re looking to upgrade your Chromebook or happen to be looking for a new laptop in the market, it might be worth the wait.