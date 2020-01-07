The new regulations of the National Accreditation Service for Translators and Interpreters have excluded experienced practitioners from looking for work

Loading...

A department spokesman said practitioners had until December 31, 2019 to switch to the new certification system. The changeover included filling out documents and was free of charge until June 2019. After that, a fee of $ 121 was introduced. According to the new system, the certification must be renewed every three years and professional development must be promoted.

“The new certification system reflects the industry’s expectations for minimum performance standards in different areas of competence,” said the spokesman.

Mr Bazzi said that the job programs are adequate for young professionals, but “too simple, irrelevant and unsuitable for experienced practitioners”.

“The refusal to switch to the new system has resulted in many practitioners working less or not getting work at all,” he said.

Mr. Bazzi said he had made a “very reluctant” decision to move last month, despite having served as an interpreter for courts, police, government and international conferences since 1985, awarded Western Sydney in 1998.

The agency awarded Mr. Vo a certificate of excellence for his Vietnamese and English translation skills in 2011 and previously appointed him to the examination board. He taught at the University of Western Sydney and worked as a legal interpreter for government agencies for 28 years.

“People with less experience now have priority over me,” he said.

Mr. Vo said he “basically” refused to switch to the new accreditation system.

“I consider myself very experienced and fully qualified,” he said. “You say now, if I don’t get into the new system, I’m not up to date, I’m not up to date. How does that make sense?”

Mr. Nguyen earned a Master of Arts and doctoral degree in interpreting and linguistics from Macquarie University. He taught interpreting and translation at TAFE, the University of Western Sydney and the University of Sydney until 2009. He does not agree that his qualifications are no longer valid, but applied for the transition to the new system.

A spokesman for the agency said more than 10,000 practitioners have made the transition since the new system was introduced in January 2018. The possibility of the transition was closed at the end of December and “a small number decided against it”.

Loading

The spokesman said the agency had decided to switch to a universal national certification system to ensure that all practitioners met the same requirements “regardless of what qualifications they had and when they were achieved”.

“The vast majority of experienced practitioners made the transition, and the very small minority who did not want to do so made the decision despite warning that this would likely result in fewer job opportunities,” the spokesman said. “NAATI announced that the inherent value of the old credentials is expected to decrease as certification becomes the industry standard.”

Anna Patty is an editor for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, government political reporter and health reporter.

Most often seen in business

Loading