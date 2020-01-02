The new Porsche 911 "Belgian Legend" is the first special edition 992

Loading...

If anyone ever deserved a special Porsche 911 edition named after their honor, Belgian racing legend Jacky Ickx would be very high on the list.

We can actually stop talking hypothetically because the six-time Le Mans winner received a wonderful gift from Porsche for his 75th birthday: the 911 Carrera 4S Belgian Legend Edition.

In honor of Jacky Ickx's illustrious career and his contribution to the success of Porsche & # 39; s sports car racing in the 1970s and 1980s, this limited-run Porsche 911 happens to be the first special edition version of the new 992 generation.

The idea for this car came from the Belgian Porsche importer "D’ieteren", who also played a role in designing the latest Legend Edition. Inspired by the blue and white helmet of Ickx, the 911 Belgian Legend Edition has a custom made "X Blue" color, making it the first 992 to receive Porsche & # 39; s Paint to Sample.

Other unique exterior elements are a B-style badge on the driver's side with the Belgian flag and the signature of Jacky Ickx and 20/21-inch Carrera Classic wheels with X blue and white accents. The latter are another reference to the Ickx helmet, which traditionally had a fine white line around the visor. To get this detail right, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur had to use advanced laser engraving.

The interior combines black leather with pebble gray cross-stitch on the dashboard, door panels and rear trim – all finished by hand. The "X" shape of the stitching is a subtle reference to Ickx. Other exclusive accents are Pebble Gray piping on the 18-way Sports seats, the inscription & # 39; 911 & # 39; on the headrests and the leather backrest.

Ickx & # 39; s signature is embossed on the leather central armrest, "Belgian Legend Edition" plates on the carbon sill trims and matching key ring – also with the signature of Jacky Ickx. And now for bad news, the Porsche 911 Belgian Legend Edition is limited to only 75 units and will only be available in Belgium.

