The new Moto Razr launches on February 6 after a short delay

Motorola claims it has been working on its new folding Razr smartphone for years, but it was not ready to launch the device in December as originally planned. Verizon now says it’s ready to release the device on February 6 and pre-orders go live on January 26. However, the phone costs considerably more than your average, non-folding device.

The new Razr builds on the iconic design that made the old flip phone the best-selling smartphone in the early 2000s. The device folds in half like an old-fashioned flip phone, but inside it has a single 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen. Motorola says it has worked on the hinge system for years to prevent deep folds from forming on the screen. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was the first folding phone to be launched, but it was delayed because the hinge caused damage to the screen in just a few days.

The Motorola launch delay was not related to failing assessment units such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold delay. With a few days to go before the December 26 pre-order date, Motorola announced it would take more time to produce units to meet demand – we will accept Moto’s word for that, but people seem excited about this telephone despite the modest specifications.

The design of the Razr is impressive, but the inside is slightly less. The device works on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip, which has only two high-power cores and six low-power. The flagship 800 series chips, found in devices such as the Galaxy S10 and Pixel 4, have four of each. It will also be launched on Android 9 Pie months after Android 20 was rolled out on devices.

Verizon is the only place to get the new Razr in the US. If you place an order next week, you must drop $ 63 per month for 24 months to pay the full price of $ 1500. Yes, that’s about 50 percent more than a Galaxy S10 + at launch. We also expect that the upcoming Galaxy S20 is much cheaper than the Razr. In the UK, EE is already taking pre-orders with shipping starting early next month.

The new Razr cannot be paired with flagship phones when it comes to rough speed, but people are still interested. Maybe that is partly nostalgia, but also the desire for something to break the monotony. In a world where most telephones are the same flat glass sandwich, the Razr is trying something new. Well, old, but also new.

