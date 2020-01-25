It’s official: Microsoft has released its new Edge browser, built using the Chromium open source code base for the stable channel. The new Edge is available for all supported Windows versions (Windows 7 and higher) and for MacOS.

You can download the new Edge on any platform from www.microsoftedge.com. It is a relatively small download and a quick installation.

On Windows 10, your old Edge browser is automatically upgraded to the new Edge if you use a retail version of Windows, but that automatic upgrade does not occur on commercial editions (Enterprise and Server) or on systems that the user is logged in with Active Directory or Azure Active Directory.

You can just dive in and start using the new Edge, but I recommend making a few adjustments first. Most of the steps outlined below apply to all versions, but I specifically focused on Windows 10 in this post.

Note that you can configure most of the Edge options that I describe here by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner of the browser window (or pressing Alt + F) and then choosing Settings from the Edge menu. In the following sections I used the border: // settings shortcuts that allow you to jump directly to a specific section.

Adjust your default browser settings

When you install the new Edge, you will be asked to make this your default browser. You can accept or reject that option, and you can change your mind at any time.

To change your default browser setting in Windows 10, go to Settings> Apps> Default apps. Click on the name under the Web browser heading to change the current default setting.

Then at the bottom of the Default apps page, click Set default values ​​per app, and then click the name of your default browser. This option gives you more detailed control over browser settings, such as the ability to indicate that you want another app to open PDF files or audio streams.

Synchronize browser data between devices

When you use Edge on multiple devices, you can synchronize browsing data on those devices. The synchronization function requires that you log in with a Microsoft account or an Azure Active Directory account, which will unlock the synchronization settings.

If you sign up with an online account, you can choose what you want to synchronize.

In the first release of the stable channel (January 2020) you can adjust synchronization with favorites, browser settings, input data (such as addresses and contact details) and passwords. Future releases will add options to synchronize collections, browser history, open tabs, and extensions.

To adjust synchronization settings, click your profile photo in the upper right corner of the browser window, click Manage profile settings and then Synchronize or go directly to the border: // settings / profiles / synchronization. Pro tip: If you use a third-party password manager, disable the Password synchronization setting.

Add user profiles

If you prefer to keep some of your browsing activities separate from others, set up multiple user profiles. You can add as many profiles as you want and you can choose to link each profile to an online account or use the profile without logging in.

To add a new profile, click the profile photo in the upper right corner of the browser window (or open the Profiles page directly with edge: // settings / profiles /) and then click Add Profile. If you sign in with a Microsoft account or Azure AD login credentials, you can enable synchronization for the new profile.

Click on the three dots to edit or delete the profile name and photo completely.

Edge assigns a default profile name based on how you sign in, which retrieves the photo associated with the account you’re signing in with. To change the profile settings, open the Profiles page and then click on the three dots to the left of Log In / Log Out button.

You can change the profile name and add a custom icon for profiles that are not associated with an online account. If you want to change your image to profiles associated with online accounts, you must use the profile tools for that account.

Block trackers and third-party advertisements

Probably the most important feature in the new Edge is support for Tracking Protection (not to be confused with this old, ineffective Do Not Track setting).

Set this switch to Off to disable Tracking Prevention for a site.

In the standard balanced mode, Tracking Protection blocks most third-party trackers from sites that you have not visited, as well as “known malicious trackers.” Go to Settings> Privacy and Services and change this setting to Strict if you want to block third-party trackers, even from sites you have visited. Note that this option works effectively as an ad blocker. Occasionally, you may find a site that breaks when the Bow setting is enabled. The quickest way to solve such problems is by clicking on the padlock symbol in the address bar and then setting the switch to Off under the Follow Protection heading.

That automatically adds a listing for that site under the heading Tracking Prevention Exceptions. Set the switch to On again to remove the exception from the list.

Install extensions from the Chrome Web Store

Because the new Edge is based on the Chromium open source project, it supports extensions written for other Chromium-based browsers. That includes the Chrome Web Store, which means that if you have a favorite Chrome extension, you can install it in the new Edge.

Before you can install extensions from other sources, you must configure Edge to allow this option. You can do this by going to edge: // extensions and turning the Allow Extensions From Other Stores switch in the lower left corner; If you forget to do this before you visit a third-party extension shop, you will see a banner that you can enable.

After that, you can download, install, and use extensions from that store.

Adjust the new tab page

When you open a new tab (by pressing Ctrl + T or clicking the plus sign to the right of the current group of tabs), Edge displays a standard page that aggressively links to Microsoft services. You can customize that page by clicking on the gear icon at the top of the New Tab page.

You have three standard options:

focused contains a search box and a group of customizable Quick Link boxes that you can link to web page shortcuts. When you browse the page, you will see Microsoft News content.

contains a search box and a group of customizable Quick Link boxes that you can link to web page shortcuts. When you browse the page, you will see Microsoft News content. inspiring adds the daily Bing background image to that layout.

adds the daily Bing background image to that layout. informative moves the Microsoft News content to the main page.

A fourth option, Custom, allows you to hide everything except the search box, which uses Microsoft’s Bing and cannot be assigned to another search engine. (See the following section for more information on how to bypass that setting.)

When you sign in to Edge with an Azure AD account associated with an Office 365 Business or Enterprise plan, you can replace Microsoft News content with shortcuts to Office 365 documents and services, but the Custom option is not available.

If none of these options appeals to you, it is best to find an extension that takes over the New Tab feature. This set of extensions from the Chrome Web Store is a good starting point.

Set your search engine

It is not surprising that Microsoft’s new browser sets Microsoft Bing as the default service for processing searches and suggestions when you enter a search term in the address bar.

If you prefer to use a different search engine for those requests, open Edge Settings> Privacy and Services. Scroll all the way down on the tab and click on the arrow to the right of the address bar header. You can use any of the predefined search engines, including Google, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo, or click Manage Search Engines to add a custom search option.

Note: the service you select here does not apply to the search box on new tab pages that you configure with Microsoft’s standard options. You must use a third-party extension (such as Infinity New Tab or Infinite Dashboard) to replace those options.

Block notifications

Modern web designers have fallen in love with the option to push notifications through the browser, and the new Edge asks you to allow or block those notifications the first time you visit one of those sites (and yes, ZDNet is one of those sites).

Turn off this switch to prevent sites from annoying you with “Allow notifications?” prompts.

After you make a selection, Edge adds that site to the Blocked or Allowed list. But if you prefer not to see notifications, you can do that. Open the Site Permissions page in Edge Settings (edge: // settings / content) and click Notifications.

Slide the Ask to send switch to the Off position and you will no longer be asked by a site. Sites that you have already allowed or blocked will remain on the respective lists.

Pro tip: if you want to receive notifications from a site, you don’t have to add them manually; instead, temporarily re-enable the Ask before sending switch, visit the site and click Allow when you see the notification prompt, and then disable Ask before sending.

Manage saved passwords

Just like all modern browsers, the new Edge contains a capable and secure password manager. If you are logged in with an online account, you can synchronize those passwords between devices (including mobile devices).

Go to edge: // settings / passwords to configure this built-in password manager. There you can enable or disable the password manager with the Offer To Save Passwords switch; With a second switch you can configure whether Edge will log you in automatically with saved passwords.

All your currently stored login information is listed under the heading Saved Passwords. Click the eye icon to view the password for a specific site (you must enter your Windows password or use Windows Hello to confirm your identity). Click on the three dots to the right of an item view the details or remove that item.

Note that disabling Offer To Save Passwords allows you to continue using existing saved passwords. To delete all saved passwords for your current profile, use the Clear Browsing Data option on the Privacy and Services page in Edge Settings. Click Choose what you want to delete, select All time in the Time range box and select the Passwords box (make sure you first clear all other boxes). Click Clear Now to complete the removal.

After you have deleted the saved passwords, make sure that the option to synchronize passwords with your user profile is also disabled.

Pro tip: if you use a third-party password manager, check whether it has an option to take over the role of password manager. For example, 1Password has a setting to make it the default password manager, but you must manually enable this option after installing the 1Password extension.

Set download locations

By default, all files that you download with the new Edge go to the Downloads folder in your user profile. Go to the edge to choose another default folder: // settings / downloads, click Change and choose the desired folder instead.

If you prefer to be prompted for the folder where you want to save each download, slide the Ask switch where each file should be saved before downloading to the On position.