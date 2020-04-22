The new low-cost ‘Xbox Series S’ is rumored to be launched next month which could weaken the Sony PS5

MICROSOFT prepares to launch a second second generation console next month, according to rumors.

The Xbox Series S will reportedly be a cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X, announced by Microsoft last year.

Mock-up fans of the Xbox S Series, which could reach the shelves later this year Credit: Reddit

Little is known about the S Series being stripped down, but reports indicate Microsoft will uncover it during an online event in early May.

According to the Windows Central technology site, the console will be less powerful than the X Series, but more affordable.

“This system is designed to be affordable but will offer aspects of the next generation experience that are not currently available for previous generation consoles,” the site reported.

In terms of strength, the S Series will feature 4 teraflops of GPU performance than the 12TF put in a bigger sibling.

Microsoft has launched an upcoming console, Xbox Series XCredit: Microsoft

In comparison, the Xbox One X – the most powerful Xbox One released to date – has the power of 6TF.

The S Series seems to be coming up with a faster CPU, which should give advantages to the current generation of consoles.

Apparently, it won’t have a disk drive, with gamers relying on game downloads rather than physical disks.

In this case, it will fill the same entry-level niche as the Xbox One S, which also doesn’t have a disk drive and has lower specifications than the One X.

Since the X Series comes out ahead of Christmas this year, it’s safe to assume that the S Series will be released at the same time.

The S Series is only rumored for now, so bring any news with a pinch of salt.

We will probably find out more next month, when Microsoft is suspected of holding an online product event.

Microsoft confirmed in December that the new console will be named the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft launches the next Xbox gen console, dubbed ‘Series X’

The machine seems to be running games at 4K resolution – double the HD – with the possibility of running 8K.

This will also process the game faster so it “eliminates” the loading time. A new Halo title will be launched with the console.

Sony has announced it will launch its next console, PlayStation 5, ahead of Christmas 2020.

Both the PS5 and the X Series will reportedly cost around £ 500, so the S Series can give Microsoft the opportunity to seriously weaken its Japanese rival.

In other news, PlayStation fans have recently released a stunning PS5 concept image.

Gamers all over the world can now play Google Stadia for free.

And, PS5 and Xbox Series X can cost £ 500 when launched.

Do you plan to pocket one of the new consoles at launch? Let us know in the comments!

