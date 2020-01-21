The new Lexus GX Overland concept is the perfect SUV to get you out of the network

Lexus unveiled a new off-road concept based on the GX at the Montreal Auto Show in Canada (January 17-26).

Following in the footsteps of the GXOR concept revealed last summer in the United States, the Lexus GX Overland concept highlights the utility of the chassis SUV as a vehicle for exploring the great outdoors of Canada.

Based on a 2020 GX 460 Executive Package production model, the GX Overland Concept is equipped with unique off-road wheels and Toyo Open Country tires, as well as custom suspension with more travel. These characteristics give it improved all-terrain capabilities, but in the event of a difficult situation, the GX Overland can count on a unique front winch bumper as well as on a complete sub-chassis and side armor.

The concept is also equipped with a quick-deploying roof tent with bed, a large canopy and a shower cube so that remote exploration can be done in comfort. Speaking of comfort, the cabin is more luxurious than you would expect on a land vehicle.

It features red leather, aluminum and wood trim, rear seat entertainment, a premium 17-speaker Mark & ​​Levinson surround sound system and more. After all, Lexus claims that the GX Overland concept embodies the idea of ​​”luxury camping.”

Helping her get around in the wild is a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 gasoline engine producing 301 hp and 329 lb-ft (446 Nm) of torque. The V8 is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a full-time 4-wheel drive system with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC).

Advanced off-road technology includes the dynamic kinetic suspension system, the panoramic view monitor with driver and passenger camera (including under-floor view) and multi-terrain selection with 5-step exploration control.

Lexus Canada has not specified whether the equipment presented on the GX Overland Concept will be made available to the public.

