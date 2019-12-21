The new Lebanese prime minister says the national economic crisis is a top priority

Loading...

The new Lebanese prime minister held parliamentary block consultations on Saturday to discuss the form of the future government and then stated that all legislators had a concern: to get the country out of the "suffocating" economic crisis.

Hassan Diab, university professor and former education minister, will have to lead Lebanon out of its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. He also takes office against the backdrop of ongoing nationwide protests against the country's ruling elite.

"Lebanon is in intensive care and needs efforts" from all sides, from the political groups to the demonstrators, said Diab.

Consultations began a day after outbreaks broke out in Beirut and other areas between supporters of outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese troops and the riot police. The ex-premier’s supporters protested Diab’s nomination. At least seven soldiers were injured.

Diab later told reporters that all MPs encouraged him to set up a cabinet "as soon as possible." The formation of cabinets in Lebanon usually takes months because negotiations are held between rival groups.

Diab hopes to form a government of about 20 independent and technocratic ministers within a few weeks. "It is time to work and we ask God to make us successful."

He added that the situation in Lebanon, given the worst economic and financial crisis since the end of the civil war in 1975-1990, cannot bear delays.

Fires burned in the streets of Lebanon after a new prime minister was appointed to form a government

Lebanese banks have introduced unprecedented capital controls in recent weeks. Thousands have lost their jobs and the economy is expected to shrink in 2020.

Diab began his Saturday morning parliamentary meeting with spokesman Nabih Berri and then held talks with former prime ministers, including Prime Minister Hariri. He later met with blocks in the legislature.

The militant Hezbollah and its allies had previously insisted that a new government consist of politicians and experts. On Saturday, however, Diab said: "All parties agree with me about a government that is made up of independents and experts, including Hezbollah."

Legislator Paula Yacoubian, who supports the protest movement, said Diab told her that "the government will be entirely independent and will step down if there are members of the state's political parties."

She added: "I heard very nice conversations, similar to people's demands."

The protesters are calling for a government that does not include members of political parties to hold them responsible for widespread corruption. Diab said he would meet with the demonstrators in the coming days without going into more detail.

On Saturday, Hariri warned supporters after hitting Diab against violent protests and said, "The army is ours and the police are for all Lebanese."

Shortly before sunset, Saturday, numerous demonstrators, including Hariri supporters, closed two major crossroads in Beirut and asked Diab to step aside. He had not received broad support from the Sunni legislature. The protests on Saturday were peaceful, unlike the night before, when stones and fireworks were hurled at security forces.

The Lebanese police use tear gas against protesters who are demonstrating against security measures

The new prime minister received a majority of the legislature's votes after receiving the support of the powerful Hezbollah and its allies, who have a majority in parliament.

However, he lacks support from key Sunni figures, including the largest Sunni party led by Hariri. This is particularly problematic for Diab, who as a Sunnit has no backing in his own community. And under the sectarian agreement on the sharing of power in Lebanon, the Prime Minister must be Sunni.

Hezbollah bloc leader Mohammad Raad said the group wanted a government that would preserve what the Lebanese had achieved in their victories against the Israeli enemy and our national sovereignty and maritime (oil and gas) Maintain wealth and land and prevent the enemy from undermining its sovereignty and national dignity. "

Legislators from the block led by the Shiite Amal faction – led by President Berri – said the new government should focus on fighting corruption.

"It should be an emergency government working to resolve the economic, financial, social and banking crises," said Anwar al-Khalil after the meeting with Diab.

Hariris Block's Samir al-Jisr said they will not participate in Diab's government.

Hezbollah's ally, Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, said the future government is "not the cabinet of Hezbollah, but of all Lebanese, and it is against nobody."

Lebanon protests: The younger generation is very different from the "unjust" system

Michel Moawad, a keen critic of the militant group, said Diab had told him that the new government would not be controlled by Hezbollah and would not be confrontational.

Hezbollah had supported Hariri for the prime minister from the start, but the group was different in the form of the new government.

Persistent, leaderless protests in Lebanon broke out in mid-October and forced Hariri's resignation within a few days. However, the politicians were later unable to agree on a new prime minister. The ongoing protests and paralysis have exacerbated the economic crisis.

