The new LE Audio from Bluetooth is there to repair your headphones

Loading...

Have you ever wanted you to start your own silent disco or let the sound of a distant TV shine straight into your ears? Well, here comes Bluetooth for your very specific rescue.

Today, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group at CES announced that a few new options will come for its namesake technology. These enhancements are rolled into Bluetooth as a series of functions known as LE Audio. That LE stands for ‘low energy’ and the purpose of the update is to better enable a standard Bluetooth signal to better manage and share wireless audio streams between devices without the batteries in your phone, your smartwatch or your overloading headphones.

If the name appears familiar, this is because energy-efficient features have been enabled in Bluetooth since 2012. Formerly known as Bluetooth Smart and BLE, energy-efficient Bluetooth allows devices with lower bandwidth requirements, such as wearables, fitness trackers or environmental sensors, to stay connected without reducing the battery life. However, wireless audio devices have always had higher bandwidth needs and therefore higher power requirements.

As the name implies, devices with LE Audio can transmit sound streams through the low-energy spectrum, but this is done with a new compression algorithm that maintains the same high audio quality that you now get from Bluetooth. Manufacturers who create products that meet the new specifications can design wireless products that get nearly double their current playing time, or even shrink the battery to reduce the overall device size.

Wild Wireless West

The move comes in response to the increase in the popularity of wireless gadgets. (AirPods, we look at you). Because Bluetooth devices have become ubiquitous, the technology’s ability to keep track of multiple devices has been highlighted.

“With these more recent developments, developers have really expanded the Bluetooth audio to the limit,” said Ken Kolderup, marketing director of Bluetooth SIG in a briefing. “To deliver some of these new things, such as earbud voice control, suppliers had to become really creative in how they use the Bluetooth standard.”

Take, for example, a pair of wireless earbuds. Both parties usually do not receive a signal at the same time. With the current iteration of Bluetooth, known as a single-stream connection, one button connects directly to the sending device and then catapults that lie around to the other ear. This can often result in a delay in the sound between the two ears, stuttering audio or a lost connection. And with just one stream, every new audio source interrupts what is currently being played. So if you are connected via Bluetooth to both your phone and computer, one signal goes on the other.

LE Audio wants to solve all that. Multiple stream support means that you can connect to more than one audio device (or earbuds) at the same time, without interrupting the audio stream of something that is already connected. This should ensure smoother switching between sources. That way you can listen to music on your phone and at the same time make Alexa shout in your ears.

Double

With Multi-stream, someone can also “send” a Bluetooth signal. One source device can stream audio to a theoretically unlimited number of devices. The possibilities are just as plentiful as your imagination can offer. You can tune into real-time language translation in a movie theater, or start your own micro-pirate radio station. Kolderup imagines a world in which every device in a public space emits a Bluetooth signal that you can jump on at any time. (You just have to search the hundreds of “available devices” that will inevitably present themselves to you.)

.